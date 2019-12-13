A fight is brewing within City Council, as some members work out a plan to oust Bobby Henon as their majority leader. Henon, you may recall, is fighting federal corruption indictment involving John “Johnny Doc” Dougherty’s electricians union. Across the river, Rep. Jeff Van Drew, a Democrat who was elected to Congress in a previously Republican district, is expected to break ranks and vote against impeaching President Donald Trump.

Philadelphia Council members aim to oust Bobby Henon as majority leader

City Councilman Bobby Henon stands during a City Council meeting at City Hall in Philadelphia on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019.
City Councilman Bobby Henon stands during a City Council meeting at City Hall in Philadelphia on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019.

Council members have struck a deal in an attempt to oust Councilman Bobby Henon as majority leader while he fights a federal corruption indictment. Henon has pleaded not guilty in the case involving corruption in the Electricians union.

Council members Cherelle L. Parker and Curtis Jones Jr. have been challenging Henon for his post, but neither has been able to secure the eight votes needed to win. So Parker and Jones have agreed to an arrangement they hope will clear the way for Henon’s removal.

Henon said Thursday that his approach to the leadership race will not change.

N.J. Dem Jeff Van Drew is about to vote against Trump’s impeachment

It turns out President Donald Trump is not alone on the political hot seat of impeachment. New Jersey Congressman Jeff Van Drew is feeling the heat as well.

Van Drew was one of just two House Democrats to vote against the impeachment inquiry into Trump’s dealings with Ukraine. A final House vote on articles of impeachment looms ahead of Christmas. So, what will he do this time?

For now, he’s vowing to vote no again. He argues that impeachment is tearing the country apart and voters should be the ones who decide Trump’s fate. Van Drew’s district is known for its conservative leanings, but the Atlantic County Democratic chairman is imploring Van Drew to think about the priorities of his party.

Philly's Larry Krasner v D.C.'s Donald Trump

“Rather than paying for repeated clean-up and security encircling a contested monument until it is moved, let’s invest in the already decided-upon next chapter for this statue, with help from the people who have helped make its removal possible. Until then, our historic city will be stuck in the past.” — Paul M. Farber, Monument Lab artistic director, on the delayed relocation of Philly’s Frank Rizzo statue.

The Men of Harmony singing a Christmas concert for the residents of Attleboro Village in Langhorne December 10, 2019.
The Men of Harmony singing a Christmas concert for the residents of Attleboro Village in Langhorne December 10, 2019. ( CLEM MURRAY / For the Inquirer )

Layoffs and despair struck many workers at U.S. Steel’s Fairless Works in Bucks County a generation ago. But as columnist Maria Panaritis writes, the Men of Harmony choir that was birthed there continues to thrive and sing this holiday season.