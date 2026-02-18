Preparing to confront ICE | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

Good morning, Philly. It’s official: One of the region’s longest snow-cover streaks is over, just in time for a possible weekend storm.

Across Philadelphia, churches and neighborhood groups are preparing to confront U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement if the federal agency undertakes a large-scale deployment of agents.

And could city bars open stay past 2 a.m.? Go inside the new push for late-night hangout spots ahead of the FIFA World Cup.

Philadelphia has so far not been the target of a massive ICE operation like the one seen in Minneapolis this winter. It’s not clear if or when a bigger push will come from President Donald Trump’s administration.

Immigration advocates aren’t waiting around. From block leaders to religious communities, Philly groups are preparing to confront federal immigration agents pursuing their undocumented neighbors for arrest.

A Presbyterian church in Spring Garden, for instance, created what its congregants call Fourth Amendment areas to shield immigrant families in case ICE enters the building, while a Center City synagogue ordered 300 whistles to be able to quickly alert neighbors to ICE presence. Know-your-rights trainings and ICE-watch chats are active across the city.

“While you’re here, you’re safe, is what we want to assert,” the Rev. Peter Ahn, pastor of the Spring Garden church, told The Inquirer.

Immigration reporter Jeff Gammage has the story.

In other federal government news:

The Trump administration has appealed a federal judge’s order requiring that the National Park Service restore all the slavery-related exhibits it abruptly removed last month from the President’s House. Another lawsuit filed Tuesday by conservation and history groups is challenging censorship at national parks. Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program cuts from the One Big Beautiful Bill Act are taking a toll on thousands of low-income Pennsylvanians. Sen. Dave McCormick says Chester County’s recent pollbook error proves the need for national election rules. But the GOP proposal wouldn’t have solved the county’s problems.

Philadelphia is not known as a late-night hotspot, with closing time at 2 a.m. and crowds diminished since the pandemic.

🍻 That’s a potential problem for the estimated 500,000 World Cup fans visiting this summer, many of whom will be used to later last calls. A handful of matches set to broadcast in from other North American host cities won’t even start until midnight.

🍻 Some hospitality organizations are proposing a solution: Let Philly bars stay open until 4 a.m. for the duration of the tournament.

🍻 It’s been done on a limited basis before, during the 2016 Democratic National Convention. And it’s not just a chance to earn more money, but to “prove that 4 a.m. nightlife can work in Philadelphia,” as one sports bar owner put it.

Will legislation meet the moment? Reporter Henry Savage has more.

More hospitality news: Inquirer staffers tried R&D’s new Philly-themed cocktail menu, from the HitchBOT to the Crum Bum. Their (largely positive) review includes the word “wackadoodle.” Plus, Sheetz could soon stake a claim in rival Wawa’s home, Delaware County.

The Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr. helped set the stage for modern-day American politics, columnist Jenice Armstrong wrote last fall. After the civil rights leader died Tuesday at 84, Armstrong reflected again, noting that Jackson’s death during Black History Month “only magnifies the sense of loss.”

Plus: See images of Jackson’s visits to Philadelphia dating back to the 1970s.

