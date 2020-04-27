We’ll kick things off this morning with a quick break from the coronavirus: the NFL draft. It was the closest thing we’ve had to live sports in about a month and the Eagles pulled off one of the draft’s biggest surprises.
As for the coronavirus, officials in Pennsylvania had to clarify their plans for reopening sections of the state and we could get a look at New Jersey’s and Delaware’s plans soon, as they’re preparing to release them.
— Josh Rosenblat (@joshrosenblat, morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)
Confusion following the state government’s release of a plan for reopening some Pennsylvania regions led officials to clarify their criteria. Here’s the latest: The total new reported cases over 14 days has to be fewer than 50 per 100,000 residents for a region to start reopening. As of yesterday, Philadelphia’s 14-day total per 100,000 residents was 392. That’s about seven to eight times higher than the goal.
New Jersey and Delaware are preparing to release their plans for reopening, too. There’s a chance that a blueprint of New Jersey’s plan will be released today, but Gov. Phil Murphy admitted that a number of counties including Camden, Gloucester, and Burlington in South Jersey had “slid backward” in recent days.
Philadelphians are adjusting to new routines that they hope will protect them from the coronavirus. And Philly cops are no exception. But there’s really no getting around the fact that their jobs put them at a heightened risk for getting COVID-19.
My colleague David Gambacorta spoke with multiple cops, from rank-and-file officers to supervisors, who expressed a range of views on the virus and its impact on the police department. Some think the media has overhyped the threat of the virus but most say there’s a sense of anxiety in their daily lives and want the city to do more to keep them safe or informed.
Government leaders and public health officials agree that reopening the U.S. economy will trigger a resurgence in COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths unless there’s widespread, timely, and repeated diagnostic testing. And that applies to people who are showing and not showing coronavirus symptoms.
But three months into the crisis, the U.S. testing capacity isn’t where it needs to be. Despite Congress’ passing a bill that includes $25 billion for expanding testing, those on the front lines are concerned that corporate interests, coordination issues, politics, and regulations could make things difficult.
- Sen. Pat Toomey for governor? Political insiders weigh in on one of the worst-kept secrets in Pennsylvania politics.
- Coronavirus means that hospitals need doctors and doctors need work. Here’s how they’re connecting.
- You might lose your coronavirus relief money because stimulus checks aren’t safe from debt collectors.
- The coronavirus pandemic hasn’t slowed Philly’s gun violence. The city’s total number of killings so far this year is up about 18% compared with this time last year.
- Both officials and advocates are bracing for a spike in requests for food stamps and cash assistance in Pennsylvania. The coronavirus shutdown is stressing food supplies. Philly garden activists are doing their part to help by shipping millions of seeds nationwide.
- Pennsylvania’s public health nurses have long been cast aside. Now, they’re pivotal to easing coronavirus restrictions, especially when it comes to contact tracing.
Apparently, the social distancing guidelines don’t apply to ducks. Great shot, @theurbanbeachbum.
Tag your Instagram posts or tweets with #OurPhilly and we’ll pick our favorite each day to feature in this newsletter and give you a shout out!
- 🍿Your coronavirus snacking is giving some Philly-area food companies a boost.
- 👶Try out some kid-friendly activities this week: fun and educational livestreams and meals recommended by Philly chefs who have kids.
- 🦅If there was one theme from the Eagles’ 2020 draft picks, it was speed. Well, that plus one “unprecedented” decision.
- ⛱️What are your options if you’re looking to cancel summer travel plans?
- ☕Restaurant critic Craig Laban is a self-proclaimed coffee obsessive. So when his home coffee maker appeared to stop brewing, he began to panic. And it made him miss the artistry and buzz of cafe life.
- 💍With neighbors in driveways and friends and family on Facebook, a Delco couple eloped on their front porch. Here’s what a wedding in lockdown looks like.
“Pandemic pandemonium has been the norm for weeks in our house, ever since the kids were ripped out of school and confined at home, like all the rest of us, on orders of a Pennsylvania governor trying to contain the COVID-19 contagion. Work and home life are now ONE. Our cubicle-mates are now our children.” — writes columnist Maria Panaritis about the high drama of the coronavirus at home with two elementary school-aged kids.
- Columnist Helen Ubiñas writes about a Philly medical worker who brings his skates to the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.
- Americans deserve the right to vote without endangering their lives, The Inquirer Editorial Board writes.
Keep these responses coming. I’m still working through my inbox, but I really appreciate all the recommendations for what you’re reading, watching, listening to, eating, etc. Send your messages to morningnewsletter@inquirer.com.
Today’s rec comes from Marlene Smolen. Marlene wrote about enjoying Dispatches from Elsewhere, a Philly-set TV show on AMC.
Marlene likes the show because it is “strange, beautiful and set in Philly," adding that it’s “so much fun to see our city featured.”
The season one finale airs tonight at 10, but you can binge it all.
We asked Philadelphia spoken word artists Luis Marrero and Carina Paulino to write a letter of resilience to the city. They partnered with my colleagues to create a powerful video reminding us all of how strong we are when we stay together.