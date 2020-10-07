In case it wasn’t obvious from the coronavirus outbreak in the White House, the coronavirus pandemic is far from over. Locally, infection rates in Pennsylvania and New Jersey have now climbed back to levels not seen since late spring. Don’t put all the blame on college students returning to school, though. My colleagues analyzed the data and found that some counties without colleges or universities are experiencing a newly rising spread of the virus, too.

Since Sept. 1, new virus cases have grown fastest in Centre County, home to Penn State's main campus. The growth in cases has been relatively modest in Southeastern Pennsylvania.
Map: John Duchneskie / Staff Artist / Source: New York Times
While college students in the region have driven some coronavirus infection increases, my colleagues analyzed data and found that the newly rising spread is also in some counties without universities. And, as cold weather nears, community transmission wouldn’t be a surprise, according to public health experts.

“Since the end of August, the average number of new coronavirus cases reported each day nearly doubled in Pennsylvania and almost tripled in New Jersey. Compared with a month ago, average new cases a day have jumped by more than 400 in Pennsylvania, surpassing 1,000 per day last week, and increased by nearly 340 in New Jersey to more than 650,” my colleagues Justine McDaniel and Jason Laughlin write.

Meanwhile, Pennsylvania has loosened its restrictions on gatherings, meaning that some fans could start to return to sports stadiums. The Union, for example, are prepping to welcome fans back to their stadium in Chester but don’t have a date set yet.

With Election Day now fewer than four weeks away, the latest Pennsylvania polls show that Biden has maintained his lead over Trump in the state

“What I saw in both districts was, like so much else in this crazy year, a confusing if also welcome scene: Kids and adults wearing masks without flinching. A crowd at less than half capacity. Everyone marching through a New Normal that does not feel normal, even though the numbness of this terrible year makes today feel slightly better than yesterday, and last week, and the month before that.” — columnist Maria Panaritis writes about the imperfect start of hybrid schooling in some suburban Philly school districts.

Ran Betite helps customers outside Cohen & Co. Hardware in Philadelphia last week.
DAVID MAIALETTI / Staff Photographer
A year ago, Yael Cooperman and Ran Betite moved to Philadelphia from Tel Aviv. Since then almost all of their plans (aside from the birth of their second child) have been either delayed, disrupted, or paused, my colleague Kevin Riordan writes. During the pandemic, Betite began making sourdough bread, and he kept making more and more and more. Now Betite has launched Metuka Freshly Baked, where he and Cooperman offer bread, babka, challah, muffins, and more online and at local markets.