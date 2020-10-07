“What I saw in both districts was, like so much else in this crazy year, a confusing if also welcome scene: Kids and adults wearing masks without flinching. A crowd at less than half capacity. Everyone marching through a New Normal that does not feel normal, even though the numbness of this terrible year makes today feel slightly better than yesterday, and last week, and the month before that.” — columnist Maria Panaritis writes about the imperfect start of hybrid schooling in some suburban Philly school districts.