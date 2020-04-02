Even with cases throughout the region continuing to rise, Philly is prepping for an even bigger surge in cases by setting up field hospitals and thinking about closing down sections of streets. Also, in part because of the continued increase in cases, Gov. Tom Wolf extended his stay-at-home order to the entire state of Pennsylvania.
For the first time since the 1918 influenza that killed millions around the world, Philadelphia is facing the prospect of putting up field hospitals to save victims of the current pandemic. For example, the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania is thinking about commandeering Penn’s historic Quadrangle for hospital tents, according to a trauma surgeon helping coordinate the planning effort. Health officials are nervously watching what’s been going on in New York but hope to never have to use the emergency facilities in Philly.
If you want to donate to hospitals, here’s a list of the items they need most right now and information on how you can help.
With coronavirus cases on the rise, Gov. Tom Wolf extended Pennsylvania’s stay-at-home order to everyone in the state. The order is in place through the end of April. As of yesterday, all but seven of the state’s 67 counties had a confirmed case.
Hundreds of elective and non-urgent medical procedures are being postponed. While delaying some procedures comes with few consequences, patients with serious medical conditions are finding their procedures delayed, too. That means folks with cancer and other conditions are forced to cope with living with their illnesses for longer.
- Philadelphia has begun housing coronavirus patients at the Holiday Inn Express in Center City. It’s part of the “soft launch” of a facility for anyone who can’t shelter in place.
- Under normal circumstances, determining the cause of death is an inexact science. The coronavirus is making that even harder.
- The first look at how the coronavirus is gutting Pennsylvania’s state finances paints a troubling picture.
- The Pennsylvania Supreme Court extended a moratorium on evictions.
- Here’s what you need to know about absentee ballots in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Voting by mail is a safe option during the coronavirus pandemic.
- In a normal 10-year census, April 1 would have been Census Day, filled with nationwide vents to promote the population count to get households to fill out forms. But yesterday wasn’t normal. And Census Day became virtual.
- De elinquirer.com: ¿Cuáles son los primeros síntomas del coronavirus?
I really wanted to give a shoutout to my colleagues bringing our coverage of the coronavirus to life with images from across the region. With galleries depicting testing sites, field hospitals, the work of members of our community giving out free food, an empty Atlantic City, and so much more, they’re sharing the story of how our region is coping with the pandemic. Follow @PhillyInquirer on Instagram to get more of their work into your IG feed.
“Still, there’s a worry that masks provide a false sense of security that might encourage people to stop practicing social distancing. Then, there’s the very real risk that consumers will start hoarding them. Please don’t do that. You can make your own masks or tie something around your face.” — columnist Jenice Armstrong writes about her plan to wear a face mask until the coronavirus pandemic is over.
- In yesterday’s Expert Opinion column, Laura A. Siminoff, the dean of Temple’s College of Public Health, and Krys Johnson, an assistant professor in Temple’s department of epidemiology and biostatistics, wrote about how Pennsylvania needs to better enforce its stay-at-home order.
- Pennsylvania and New Jersey need consistent messaging when it comes to the coronavirus, the Inquirer Editorial Board writes.
- Formerly incarcerated people are facing a different type of lockdown under the coronavirus, Billy Penn reports.
- In a New York Times Magazine article, chef David Chang says that he’s not sure that the restaurant industry will survive COVID-19.
- The Athletic has a really cool story from Peru about how women’s soccer is blossoming in the South American country.
Jace Florescio, the founder of Florescio Events, put a balloon garland on the front of her home in Philly’s Fairmount section. Neighbors took notice, and they began putting in orders for their own. So far, she’s installed more than 100 garlands at homes around Fairmount.
