For the first time since the 1918 influenza that killed millions around the world, Philadelphia is facing the prospect of putting up field hospitals to save victims of the current pandemic. For example, the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania is thinking about commandeering Penn’s historic Quadrangle for hospital tents, according to a trauma surgeon helping coordinate the planning effort. Health officials are nervously watching what’s been going on in New York but hope to never have to use the emergency facilities in Philly.