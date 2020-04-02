Even with cases throughout the region continuing to rise, Philly is prepping for an even bigger surge in cases by setting up field hospitals and thinking about closing down sections of streets. Also, in part because of the continued increase in cases, Gov. Tom Wolf extended his stay-at-home order to the entire state of Pennsylvania.

How Philly is prepping for the coming coronavirus surge

The Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania is considering setting up field hospital tents on Spruce Street, between 34th and 36th. They could be served by the hospital's existing support infrastructure. The building on the left is the new Pavilion, which is expected to open later this month in response to the coronavirus crisis.
The Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania is considering setting up field hospital tents on Spruce Street, between 34th and 36th. They could be served by the hospital's existing support infrastructure. The building on the left is the new Pavilion, which is expected to open later this month in response to the coronavirus crisis.

For the first time since the 1918 influenza that killed millions around the world, Philadelphia is facing the prospect of putting up field hospitals to save victims of the current pandemic. For example, the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania is thinking about commandeering Penn’s historic Quadrangle for hospital tents, according to a trauma surgeon helping coordinate the planning effort. Health officials are nervously watching what’s been going on in New York but hope to never have to use the emergency facilities in Philly.

If you want to donate to hospitals, here’s a list of the items they need most right now and information on how you can help.

Youse, yinz, and everyone else has to stay at home

With coronavirus cases on the rise, Gov. Tom Wolf extended Pennsylvania’s stay-at-home order to everyone in the state. The order is in place through the end of April. As of yesterday, all but seven of the state’s 67 counties had a confirmed case.

Coronavirus delaying non-urgent medical procedures, leaving some patients anxious and in pain

Hundreds of elective and non-urgent medical procedures are being postponed. While delaying some procedures comes with few consequences, patients with serious medical conditions are finding their procedures delayed, too. That means folks with cancer and other conditions are forced to cope with living with their illnesses for longer.

What you need to know today

Through our eyes

With galleries depicting testing sites, field hospitals, the work of members of our community giving out free food, an empty Atlantic City, and so much more, they're sharing the story of how our region is coping with the pandemic.

Homeschooling the President on Coronavirus
Signe Wilkinson
Homeschooling the President on Coronavirus

“Still, there’s a worry that masks provide a false sense of security that might encourage people to stop practicing social distancing. Then, there’s the very real risk that consumers will start hoarding them. Please don’t do that. You can make your own masks or tie something around your face.” — columnist Jenice Armstrong writes about her plan to wear a face mask until the coronavirus pandemic is over.

Your Daily Dose of Beauty

Jace Florescio installs balloons at homes around her neighborhood.
Jace Florescio installs balloons at homes around her neighborhood.

Jace Florescio, the founder of Florescio Events, put a balloon garland on the front of her home in Philly’s Fairmount section. Neighbors took notice, and they began putting in orders for their own. So far, she’s installed more than 100 garlands at homes around Fairmount.

You can watch more of my colleagues’ videos on The Inquirer’s YouTube channel.