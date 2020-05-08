“I’m a strict coronavirus rule follower, but choosing between following the rules and feeding your family is not a choice. And while claiming a God-given right to haircuts is an idiotic thing to protest about when thousands of people are dying every day, closing barbershops that are vital in communities for so many reasons beyond a close cut make this national isolation even harder.” — writes Inquirer columnist Helen Ubiñas on local barbers saying the mandatory corona shutdowns have created Prohibition 2.0.