By week's end, Pennsylvanians might get to do some more outdoor activities. Gov. Tom Wolf announced yesterday that golf courses, marinas, and privately owned campgrounds can reopen statewide starting Friday. They'll have to operate with social distancing in mind, though.
— Josh Rosenblat
After their son was born, Angelina and Joseph McCreary wanted to find the best doctor to examine their newborn’s heart. On March 2, they along with their 2-year-old daughter pulled into the parking lot of the King of Prussia location of Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.
What happened next has become a well-known chapter of COVID-19 in Philly. A cardiologist at that office saw 24 patients in four days after traveling to a country where the coronavirus was circulating. By the time the doctor was hospitalized a week later, the virus was spreading across the region.
The McCrearys had no idea that they would become infected, spend five days in intensive care, or would unknowingly spread the virus to at least 20 of their friends and family members.
This is a story of how a virus can spread quickly and mercilessly.
For millions of people now working at home, the friendliness of the office has given way to seclusion and uncertainty. That might be worsening “America’s epidemic of loneliness,” according to ex-Surgeon General Vivek Murthy. And this can be especially challenging for people who live alone.
Scientists are still working to solve some of the biggest mysteries about the coronavirus. We looked into some of what they’re still racing to answer:
- When can you get a vaccine?
- Why can some people get really sick and others barely have symptoms?
- If you get sick, what treatment should you get?
- Will there be a new strain of the virus?
- And more...
- States need coronavirus data to make decisions. But different states share different data.
- Coronavirus could cost Philly up to $647 million.
- Local universities are moving to freeze 2020-21 tuition prices. They’re part of a larger trend of colleges doing the same thing.
- Philly schools are having attendance issues since classes were forced online. Not every student has been able to follow online instruction as families face unemployment, food and housing insecurity, and technology gaps.
- Unions in Philly want a citywide “essential worker bill of rights” that would make testing available for all essential workers and prevent employers from firing workers who stay home if they feel sick.
- The legal team that overturned Pennsylvania’s gerrymandered congressional maps is suing over the state’s absentee ballot deadlines.
I want to recognize our essential workers, like this USPS worker helping to keep us connected even when we’re staying apart. Thanks for sharing, @cece.daniel_.
- 🔊My colleague Tom Avril was born with significant hearing loss. He writes about the challenges of communicating with people wearing masks because he can no longer read their lips.
- 📸Here’s what it looks like when a coronavirus patient is released from a local hospital.
- 🦅The Eagles added plenty of speed at wide receiver through trades and the draft. But, can any of these guys actually play?
- 🏟️Concerts won’t be happening “any time soon” in New Jersey, according to Gov. Phil Murphy.
- 🎓Getting into any U.S. military academy is impressive. A New Jersey teen got into three.
- 🏘️For those living in senior housing, the coronavirus has led to both fear and bonding.
“As leaders of nonprofit organizations that are dedicated to supporting second chances for people who have been in the criminal justice system, these questions stung. We share the belief that the empathy stemming from experience of the justice system leads to some of the best work that is done in our field.” — write Marsha Banks and Megan Quattlebaum about criminal record questions on the application for the Paycheck Protection Program. Banks is formerly incarcerated and runs a Harrisburg-based nonprofit that prepares people for life after incarceration. Quattlebaum is the director of a national organization that provides criminal justice assistance to local, state, and federal policymakers.
- Pennsylvania’s ventilator rules are too vague, writes Darren P. Mareiniss, who helped write Maryland’s ventilator allocation guidelines.
- Here’s what life is like right now inside a large Center City condo building, according to Paula L. Stillman, a professor of medicine at Thomas Jefferson University.
Today’s rec comes from Michele Mokuau and focuses on learning something new. Michele has been watching Crash Course videos on YouTube, a channel with over 10 million followers that has videos featuring “adorable graphics and witty jokes” that teach viewers about topics like European history, mythology, and organic chemistry.
Thanks for that, Michele. Does anyone else have a recommendation or two? I’d love to hear 'em. Email morningnewsletter@inquirer.com.
“Protect Yourself from Infection” is a choral piece written by composer David Lang and performed by Philadelphia’s Grammy-winning choir the Crossing. Broadcast to a national audience yesterday, the song includes advice from more than 100 years ago about protecting yourself against the 1918 Spanish flu.