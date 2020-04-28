“As leaders of nonprofit organizations that are dedicated to supporting second chances for people who have been in the criminal justice system, these questions stung. We share the belief that the empathy stemming from experience of the justice system leads to some of the best work that is done in our field.” — write Marsha Banks and Megan Quattlebaum about criminal record questions on the application for the Paycheck Protection Program. Banks is formerly incarcerated and runs a Harrisburg-based nonprofit that prepares people for life after incarceration. Quattlebaum is the director of a national organization that provides criminal justice assistance to local, state, and federal policymakers.