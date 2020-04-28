By week’s end, Pennsylvanians might get to do some more outdoor activities. Gov. Tom Wolf announced yesterday that golf courses, marinas, and privately owned campgrounds can reopen statewide starting Friday. They’ll have to operate with social distancing in mind, though. If you want nightly updates on the coronavirus, you can sign up for our free newsletter here.

They got the coronavirus from a doctor’s visit at CHOP. Then it spread.

After their son was born, Angelina and Joseph McCreary wanted to find the best doctor to examine their newborn’s heart. On March 2, they along with their 2-year-old daughter pulled into the parking lot of the King of Prussia location of Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

What happened next has become a well-known chapter of COVID-19 in Philly. A cardiologist at that office saw 24 patients in four days after traveling to a country where the coronavirus was circulating. By the time the doctor was hospitalized a week later, the virus was spreading across the region.

The McCrearys had no idea that they would become infected, spend five days in intensive care, or would unknowingly spread the virus to at least 20 of their friends and family members.

This is a story of how a virus can spread quickly and mercilessly.

Loneliness at work: A health epidemic exacerbates a social one

For millions of people now working at home, the friendliness of the office has given way to seclusion and uncertainty. That might be worsening “America’s epidemic of loneliness,” according to ex-Surgeon General Vivek Murthy. And this can be especially challenging for people who live alone.

What we still don’t know about the coronavirus

Scientists are still working to solve some of the biggest mysteries about the coronavirus. We looked into some of what they’re still racing to answer:

What you need to know today

Opinions

Joe Biden successfully shelters out of sight
“As leaders of nonprofit organizations that are dedicated to supporting second chances for people who have been in the criminal justice system, these questions stung. We share the belief that the empathy stemming from experience of the justice system leads to some of the best work that is done in our field.” — write Marsha Banks and Megan Quattlebaum about criminal record questions on the application for the Paycheck Protection Program. Banks is formerly incarcerated and runs a Harrisburg-based nonprofit that prepares people for life after incarceration. Quattlebaum is the director of a national organization that provides criminal justice assistance to local, state, and federal policymakers.

What you’re watching

Today’s rec comes from Michele Mokuau and focuses on learning something new. Michele has been watching Crash Course videos on YouTube, a channel with over 10 million followers that has videos featuring “adorable graphics and witty jokes” that teach viewers about topics like European history, mythology, and organic chemistry.

Your Daily Dose of | Infection protection

A song commissioned by the Mütter Museum of the College of Physicians of Philadelphia for its exhibit on the 1918 Spanish flu epidemic.

“Protect Yourself from Infection” is a choral piece written by composer David Lang and performed by Philadelphia’s Grammy-winning choir the Crossing. Broadcast to a national audience yesterday, the song includes advice from more than 100 years ago about protecting yourself against the 1918 Spanish flu.