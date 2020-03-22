Please, please don’t attack small businesses. People will often “see” the money earned, but don’t understand the expenses associated with earning that dollar. Full-time employees require him to pay several different taxes. This income level was extremely unusual and likely will not be repeated, especially after his customers stock up or go on unemployment themselves. We’re operating in a vast unknown. All of my employees were paid, we took half salaries. It is a restless night indeed when you’re unsure how you’re going to pay people you know are depending on you for their mortgage, food or childcare. — pj_fb18d on A Philly grocer made $35,000 in sales in a day during the pandemic. Then 21 employees were let go