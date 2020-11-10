Today, the unseasonably warm November weather is still shining on us.
Before we celebrate early analysis on Pfizer’s announcement of a vaccine to prevent COVID-19, we bring you a breakdown of everything we know so far about the hurdles to come despite those promising numbers.
And President Donald Trump’s campaign has only pumped up the volume on its legal blitz attacking the integrity of the vote since he lost to President-elect Joe Biden. We’ll get into where it all stands in our issue-by-issue guide that includes experts on any potential impact on the election’s outcome.
When Pfizer announced early numbers — that its vaccine is more than 90% effective in COVID-19 prevention in volunteers so far — many rejoiced about the shot of hope they offer. But the vaccine comes with various hurdles. We’ll need more information about this still-ongoing trial, specialists who were not involved with the research say.
Despite the fact that Trump has produced no evidence of widespread voter fraud, it didn’t stop his campaign from amplifying his legal push since he lost the election. The lion’s share of the challenges in Pennsylvania take aim at the handling and counting of 2.6 million mail ballots cast across the state.
It’s a lot of lawsuits. So reporter Jeremy Roebuck runs down where each issue being brought before state and federal courts stands, and what impact — if any at this point — each could have on the election.
Trump’s continued baseless attacks on the integrity of the voting process have gotten louder. And there have been a considerable number of threats of violence against elections officials in Philadelphia as ballot tabulating continues. In reporter Jonathan Lai’s story, we speak with a Chief Deputy Commissioner on the receiving end of hate.
- President-elect Joe Biden has announced his coronavirus task force, and there are plenty of Philly and Princeton public health veterans represented among the members.
- Get a look at the latest breakdown of votes by suburban and city wards as the counting of mail ballots continues with a map of the state by John Duchneskie.
- Court documents obtained by The Inquirer show more details about how the men in a Hummer with QAnon stickers planned to travel from Virginia to Philadelphia to “straighten things out.”
- How knocking the Green Party candidate off the ballot may have helped to clear the way for Biden’s win in Pennsylvania.
- These COVID-related tax benefits you probably haven’t heard of could save small businesses a bundle this year.
Hamilton’s arrival on Disney+ sent a Branchburg, N.J., family of four on a Revolutionary War tour of historic sites for what they called the “Summer of Revolution.” And they couldn’t have arrived at a more appropriate pit stop recently. They capped it all off with a taste of democracy in action in Philly on Nov. 5 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center, where the city’s votes in the presidential election were counted.