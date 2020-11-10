Today, the unseasonably warm November weather is still shining on us.

Before we celebrate early analysis on Pfizer’s announcement of a vaccine to prevent COVID-19, we bring you a breakdown of everything we know so far about the hurdles to come despite those promising numbers.

And President Donald Trump’s campaign has only pumped up the volume on its legal blitz attacking the integrity of the vote since he lost to President-elect Joe Biden. We’ll get into where it all stands in our issue-by-issue guide that includes experts on any potential impact on the election’s outcome.

Pfizer vaccine slashes COVID-19 risk in early trials, sending hopes and stocks soaring

When Pfizer announced early numbers — that its vaccine is more than 90% effective in COVID-19 prevention in volunteers so far — many rejoiced about the shot of hope they offer. But the vaccine comes with various hurdles. We’ll need more information about this still-ongoing trial, specialists who were not involved with the research say.

Reporter Tom Avril unpacks what we know about it so far.

Do Trump’s legal challenges have any hope of changing Pa.'s election results? A look at the suits he hopes can do it.

Despite the fact that Trump has produced no evidence of widespread voter fraud, it didn’t stop his campaign from amplifying his legal push since he lost the election. The lion’s share of the challenges in Pennsylvania take aim at the handling and counting of 2.6 million mail ballots cast across the state.

It’s a lot of lawsuits. So reporter Jeremy Roebuck runs down where each issue being brought before state and federal courts stands, and what impact — if any at this point — each could have on the election.

Philly elections officials are getting death threats as Trump targets the city

Trump’s continued baseless attacks on the integrity of the voting process have gotten louder. And there have been a considerable number of threats of violence against elections officials in Philadelphia as ballot tabulating continues. In reporter Jonathan Lai’s story, we speak with a Chief Deputy Commissioner on the receiving end of hate.

What you need to know today

That’s interesting

Opinions

Kamala wins the vote
Signe Wilkinson
Kamala wins the vote

“For progressives, Biden’s election is a doorway, not a destination. We are going to get our foot in that door right quick and make it open for our people.” — Nicolas O’Rourke, the Pennsylvania organizing director for the Working Families Party, writes about the new window Biden’s presidency opens up to fight crises.

  • The Inquirer Editorial Board, which operates as a separate entity from the newsroom, writes in support of legal weed sales that could give the state $200 million in revenue.
  • A Philly quizzo host who has been “nerding out” for the last 18 years writes about Alex Trebek’s particular knack for walking the fine line of “serious but fun.”

Your Daily Dose of | Modern history

Posing for a selfie are James and Elizabeth with Penelope (left), 7, and Charlotte, 9, outside the Convention Center as Philadelphia's votes are being counted inside Nov. 5, 2020.
TOM GRALISH / Staff Photographer
Posing for a selfie are James and Elizabeth with Penelope (left), 7, and Charlotte, 9, outside the Convention Center as Philadelphia's votes are being counted inside Nov. 5, 2020.

Hamilton’s arrival on Disney+ sent a Branchburg, N.J., family of four on a Revolutionary War tour of historic sites for what they called the “Summer of Revolution.” And they couldn’t have arrived at a more appropriate pit stop recently. They capped it all off with a taste of democracy in action in Philly on Nov. 5 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center, where the city’s votes in the presidential election were counted.