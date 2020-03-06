After the shutdown of the South Philly refinery site, it was workers vs. climate activists. My colleague Juliana Feliciano Reyes explores why and whether that was the only possible outcome. And it feels like coronavirus is everywhere, but it’s not actually killing 3.4% of patients as one estimate said.

We also have reactions from Elizabeth Warren supporters on her leaving the presidential race, more on SEPTA Regional Rail schedule changes, and a look inside an apartment building on the edge of Fishtown that powers itself. Oh, and you’ll lose an hour this weekend when daylight saving time comes back.

The shutdown of the Philly refinery pitted workers against climate activists. Did it have to be that way?

Hundreds of union workers lost their good-paying jobs when the East Coast’s largest oil refinery abruptly shut down after an explosion last summer. If the workers want to stay in the industry, they’ll likely have to leave Philly. Some in the union see climate activists as hypocrites because they claimed to support the workers, but cheered when the refinery closed.

This is a longstanding struggle in the climate justice movement: jobs vs. the environment. But experts say this is a troubling — and false — choice; that if climate activists and labor worked together, better solutions could emerge. Here’s a look at what happened in Philly, and how the city can learn from other places where things played out differently.

Coronavirus is not killing 3.4% of patients. How the rate got inflated and why it will get lower.

In February, Chinese researchers said 2.3% of people infected with coronavirus had died in their country. This week, World Health Organization officials put the rate at 3.4%. But the real rate is likely lower. With better testing, we’ll get better numbers in the future.

This is an evolving situation, and it can be stressful. But here are a few things to check out:

Remember, you can follow our coverage, including live updates, at inquirer.com/coronavirus.

“When SEPTA charges a fee to transfer, that’s an unfair burden for all whose homes aren’t on the same route as their job, family, school, grocery store, doctor’s office, or place of worship. Instead of enabling riders to use SEPTA as a true network, we have a fragmented system where countless riders stay on longer bus trips because they can’t afford the transfer fee.” write Philly residents Dena Ferrara Driscoll and Daniel Trubman on why SEPTA transfer fees should be eliminated. They are also both involved in 5th Square, a statewide PAC focused on issues around land use, mobility, and the built environment.

The southern and western facade of Front Flats, the apartment building designed by Tim McDonald and built by Onion Flats, where the entire structure is wrapped with bi-facial solar panels, in the Norris Square area of Philadelphia.

A new apartment building on the Kensington-Fishtown border looks a little different. Inquirer architecture critic Inga Saffron describes it as a cross between a D-volt battery and the Death Star. That’s because the four-story building is covered with solar panels. The panels are designed to produce enough electricity for the 28 apartments inside and still have power left over to send back to the grid. Saffron explores whether this kind of design is the future of eco-friendly architecture.