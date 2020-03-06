View this post on Instagram

When you find out that two amazing Philly female artists have art work on the same wall,you just have to go see it for yourself. On the left is the iconic @amberellaxo “Who Will Heal The World” wheatpaste. On the right is the newest installation by artist @tapedofftv. Nicole created a gorgeous wheatpaste of the incredibly talented musician, singer, songwriter @gailanndorsey...who btw is from West Philly. There is so much #sisterlylove on this wall❌⭕️❌⭕️ ^ ^ ^ #philly #visitphilly #gailanndorsey #girlsrock #womenshistorymonth #girlsruletheworld #loveheals #sisterhood #wechange #lovelyladies #phillyframes #phillyunknown #phillycollective #discoverphl #muralart #muralsofphilly #cityart #cityofsisterlylove #phillylove #peopledelphia #6abcaction #ourphilly #pcpotd #phillylovenotes