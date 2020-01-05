Opinion pieces vary. Some are personal perspectives and essays, others are reported columns. Personally, I like anchoring both types in data. For example, for Father’s Day, I wrote about the reactions I get as a new dad from strangers. It was important to me to make the piece about something larger than my own experience, and one way to do that is data. So I looked into statistics on the impact of becoming a parent for men vs. women. My personal observation that I am being celebrated no matter how little I do, while my wife gets criticized regardless of how much she does, matched the statistics. One study found that after becoming a parent men get a pay bump while women get a cut. Using and anchoring my work in data is a reality check that I’m not just sharing an anecdote, but am exploring a genuine phenomenon.