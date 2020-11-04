Still. Counting.
In short, it’s still too early to call the presidential race. And Pennsylvania is at the center of it.
The most important thing to know right now: You’re waking up without a clear winner. And, that’s because millions of ballots have yet to be counted in critical states, including Pennsylvania.
Now, let’s get caught up on the details.
Mail voting, new in-person voting, and changes to traditional polling places drastically changed how Pennsylvanians cast their ballot. But it all seems to have run relatively smoothly in the Keystone State.
Voter turnout in Pennsylvania could break 2016′s record of 6.1 million votes. Though deeply divided, it does appear that voters agree on one thing: they want this election to be over.
Votes are still being counted in Pennsylvania, which is in the spotlight as a crucial state to President Trump’s reelection campaign as well as Joe Biden’s bid for the White House. Many of those not-yet-counted votes are in Philadelphia and other heavily Democratic counties. Philly is still counting its mail ballots, and they’ll continue to do so around the clock, officials said.
📊 For live results out of Pennsylvania, you can follow our results page here, which includes quick highlights about what we know and, crucially, don’t know at the moment.
📊 To catch up on New Jersey’s results (which Biden carried as expected), click here. The race in the state’s 2nd Congressional District between Jeff Van Drew and Amy Kennedy was still too close to call as of early this morning.
💻 And, throughout the day, our colleagues will be updating our election live blog with their latest reporting and analysis.
- Here are four takeaways from Pennsylvania and its cliffhanger night.
- Despite threats from Republicans, there weren’t many Election Day legal challenges in Pennsylvania. But it looks like court battles over mail ballots loom.
- Some voters appeared to be consumed by the anxiety of the divisive election.
- A New Jersey constitutional amendment legalizing marijuana for adult use passed two to one yesterday, creating a potential $2 billion market. But don’t expect legal weed to be on sale anytime soon.
- Pennsylvania officials reported that yesterday had the highest single-day increase in new confirmed COVID-19 cases.
- Utilities can shut off your power if you’re behind on your bills starting Monday, when the COVID-19 moratorium comes to a close. But here’s how to find out if you’re still protected.
- A Philly fight that pits religious freedom against LGBTQ rights is headed for the Supreme Court.
- Students at Haverford College are striking after the school’s president and dean urged them not to participate in protests after police shot and killed Walter Wallace Jr.
- Our colleague Joe DiStefano has the latest update on the Par Funding case.
We’ll take a moment of stillness with this Philly sunset on Election Day. Thanks for capturing @d_smoove.
- 🍺 GoPuff is leaving its Callowhill area site where neighbors complained about all of its traffic.
- 👕 Emani Outterbrdige sells yarn from a vending machine stationed at a North Philadelphia barber shop. She plans to add two more (one each in West and South Philadelphia) to give more crafters the ability to access materials.
- 🏠 Some home sellers have turned to personal pitches to find buyers, including filming and posting video tours on YouTube. They’re looking for creative ways to market their homes, some of which go against Realtors' long-established best practices.
- 🎧 A Philadelphia physician started a podcast during the first phase of the COVID-19 pandemic with the goal of amplifying voices that challenge audiences to think and start interesting conversations.
- ⚾ The Phillies' 24-year-old third baseman could be the National League’s rookie of the year.
“Election integrity not a partisan issue — it is a deeply American one. This country’s entire system of governance hinges on our collective faith in the fairness of our voting process and the peaceful transfer of power. This democracy we both love and have dedicated our lives to serving hangs in the balance.” — write ex-Pa. Gov. Tom Ridge, a Republican, and Dick Gephardt, a Democrat from Missouri who is a former House majority leader, about staying patient while every vote is counted.
- This week’s Pro/Con focuses on the electoral college. Dan Perry, a former editor and the managing partner of a communications firm, writes that the electoral college "suppresses the will of the majority. On the other hand, Kenneth W. Gatten III, a senior at Penn State who has worked on Democratic campaigns, writes that the electoral college protects diverse viewpoints.
- Nelson J. Pérez, the archbishop of Philadelphia, writes about the Fulton v. City of Philadelphia case that is headed to the Supreme Court. “Essentially, we are being told that the Catholic Church must leave its faith at the door if it wants to serve those in need,” Pérez writes.
