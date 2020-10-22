First: Wealthier people are dominating mail-in voting here.

Policy could change significantly if everybody voted, and a new Pennsylvania election law letting anyone vote by mail was designed to make the process better for everyone. But our review still found a higher turnout in the city’s wealthier neighborhoods.

Then: New signs and maps are coming to SEPTA to make traversing stations across town less confusing.

And the 2020 election brings one of the most high-stakes decisions anyone will ever be involved in. The presidential debate airs less than an hour after the Eagles-New York Giants game kicks off. Naturally, the conflict introduces a tough call for lifelong Eagles fans.

Pennsylvania lets everyone vote by mail now. But poor people in Philadelphia remain forgotten.

Rem Em of South Philadelphia is a Cambodian immigrant who became a U.S. citizen a few years ago. But she must jump through many hoops to vote because she does not speak English.
HEATHER KHALIFA / Staff Photographer
It all comes down to economic status, our analysis found. With turnout among the city’s poor lagging behind the upper-income people, a glaring voting gap separating wealthier communities from those in low-income neighborhoods is still exposed. Voters with lower incomes encounter language barriers, unstable housing obstacles, and no internet access, all barriers the new law could have addressed.

SEPTA is about to look a little different

For anyone who isn’t a seasoned SEPTA rider, the system can be a dizzying maze of transfer points, platform layouts, entrances and exits. SEPTA’s new overhaul aims to fix some of that. The rollout will feature clearer signs and maps to guide everyone, including tourists, newcomers, people with disabilities, and non-native English speakers.

Renaming a line may not be without controversy. And with ridership down 65% since the pandemic hit, alternative transportation could stick around. None of that is lost on Lex Powers, SEPTA’s planning manager, who talked to transportation reporter Patricia Madej about how the agency is planning for a new era.

6,000 Philly school students will be excluded from class if they don’t get vaccinations soon

To participate in school, every student needs to be immunized under Pennsylvania law, but the deadline has been extended to Nov. 2. Naturally, the pandemic has made the vaccine picture complex. Fewer kids are getting vaccinated, according to federal data. Reporter Kristen A. Graham has the story that notes schools opening soon to provide shots.

What you need to know today

Through your eyes | #OurPhilly

@philly_stoops/Instagram
Just look at these creepy crawlers on the move. Thanks for sharing @philly_stoops!

That’s interesting

Opinions

Court packing
Signe Wilkinson
“Behind the crisis and Trump’s distractions, however, is a simple truth: rather than working to improve public education, his administration has waged a full-frontal assault on it."—write authors Jack Schneider, Jennifer Berkshire and Derek Black about how universal, tax-supported schooling is hanging in the balance of this election.

What we’re reading

Your Daily Dose of | Surprise

Breanna Sipple (left on big screen) and Erin Francis on Zoom call with actress Sarah Hyland (left, foreground) and Ellen DeGeneres on an episode of "Ellen" airing Wednesday, Oct. 21.
MICHAEL ROZMAN / Warner Bros.
Two Philadelphia-area pals who became as thick as thieves once one donated her kidney to the other were in for the surprise of their lifetimes on Wednesday’s Ellen Degeneres Show. Sarah Hyland, the scene-stealing Modern Family star who has had two kidney transplants, and Ellen whipped out two separate $10,000 for Team BeMore, the Instagram account the friends launched to promote organ donation.