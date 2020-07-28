Editor’s note: Today’s newsletter initially contained the newsletter text from the Monday, July 27 edition. We apologize for the confusion.

It took just four days for Major League Baseball’s season to be thrown into disarray with the weekend’s virus outbreak intensifying questions about whether it’s wise for the league to continue its season during the coronavirus pandemic. An outbreak within the Miami Marlins, who played three games at Citizens Bank Park last weekend, forced the postponement of the Phillies’ game last night against the Yankees and the Marlins’ game against the Orioles.

Miami Marlins suffer coronavirus outbreak during weekend series against the Phillies

Phillies reports Matt Breen and Scott Lauber discuss what the Marlins' coronavirus outbreak means for the Phillies and Major League Baseball.
On Friday, one Marlins player tested positive for COVID-19 before the season opener at Citizens Bank Park. Three more tests came back positive on Sunday. Then, yesterday, seven other players and two coaches tested positive, throwing MLB’s 2020 season into chaos. As of yesterday, 11 of the Marlins’ 33 players in their traveling party had tested positive, “leaving behind a visiting clubhouse in Philadelphia that has become a virus incubator,” my colleague Scott Lauber reports.

With the season just a weekend old, how did things spiral out of control so quickly?

“Major League Baseball issued a 113-page operations manual to all club employees before the start of the season. It outlines everything from on-field rules to testing procedures and what happens if a player tests positive. But Sunday afternoon, the status of the game amid a coronavirus outbreak was decided by a group text message between Marlins players,” reports my colleague Matt Breen.

Now, columnist Bob Brookover writes, it’s up to MLB commish Rob Manfred to figure out what comes next. And the entire sports world is watching, especially with the NBA and NHL “bubbles” re-starting play in a matter of days, and the NFL and college football hoping to take the field this fall.

When a coronavirus vaccine is finally available, who should get it first?

Whenever a coronavirus vaccine becomes available, supply won’t be able to match demand. There’s going to be rationing, my colleague Stacy Burling reports, meaning that someone will have to decide who will get the vaccine first.

Infectious disease experts and medical ethicists agree that who gets the vaccine first is a decision that’ll have to weigh multiple factors. Some things that have to be considered, Burling reports, are who is most at risk from the virus, who is most likely to spread it, and who is most important for maintaining the country’s medical and financial health.

In other vaccine news, Moderna has launched the final phase of human testing for its experimental coronavirus vaccine, with officials expecting results by November. It’s the world’s biggest COVID-19 vaccine study with the first of 30,000 Americans receiving shots yesterday. Also, here’s some info on how to join a vaccine trial.

Did yesterday have anyone feeling like this? Well said, @benji_inphilly. Well said.

Sexistaurus roams the U.S. Congress
Signe Wilkinson
“It is becoming almost intolerable to think of singing that America is ‘home of the free’ knowing that a young woman’s freedom was robbed from her forever so senselessly — and that the powers that be in Kentucky don’t appear to be in any rush to do much of a damned thing about it.” — writes columnist Will Bunch about the police officers who killed Breonna Taylor in Louisville in March.

Joe Eitl, 37, needs a new heart and liver.
STEVEN M. FALK / Staff Photographer
Joe Eitl is waiting for a double-organ transplant. His mom and others have been posting about his journey on social media, resulting in tens of thousands of letters, cards, and packages expressing support for Eitl arriving at his home in Skippack.

