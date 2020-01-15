The city government really wanted to know what Philadelphia residents thought of it. They got their answer. In short, Philadelphians are unsatisfied. And in other news this morning, the 2013 New Jersey political revenge scandal that involved allies of then-Gov. Chris Christie was the subject of a hearing at the Supreme Court yesterday, a former Penn State football player alleges that he was hazed during his time on the team, and there’s a controversy over what might happen with a dam in Luzerne County that’s important for a number of reasons.
— Josh Rosenblat (@joshrosenblat, morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)
Philadelphians aren’t satisfied. And they made that clear.
When asked to rate city services, just 31% said they were excellent or good. A survey also asked about the top issue that the city should focus on improving, residents’ satisfaction with the quality of the city’s schools, access to jobs that pay a living wage, and more.
Several Supreme Court justices expressed skepticism that onetime allies of Christie had committed federal crimes in the political revenge plot now known as Bridgegate. Two Christie allies were convicted, and one of them spent time in jail. They asked the court to overturn the verdict and declare they committed no crime. Surprisingly, Christie appeared at yesterday’s hearing.
One of the main questions was whether Christie’s aides defrauded the government by misusing resources of a federally funded agency. The charges stemmed from their involvement in a 2013 scheme that caused a days-long traffic jam in Fort Lee by reducing the number of open lanes leading to the George Washington Bridge. Their goal was to punish the town’s mayor for not endorsing Christie’s reelection campaign, according to evidence from the trial.
This is a story about salt. And not just in the way New Yorkers and Pennsylvanians might feel about each other.
Here’s what’s going on: a dam in Luzerne County is used to control flood risks, with recreation (such as whitewater rafting) added as a later purpose with regular water releases from May to September that churn out rapids. A new study that’s partially funded by New York City has some local residents concerned that those releases could be curtailed in order to keep the Delaware River’s salt line below Philadelphia’s drinking-water intake. If the salt line gets too high, it could contaminate Philadelphia’s drinking water supply. Currently, New York City’s drinking-water reservoirs release enough freshwater to help keep that salt line away from Philly.
- Last night was the final Democratic presidential debate before the Iowa caucuses next month. Here’s what happened.
- Families in New Jersey will keep the right to claim religion as a reason to not have their children vaccinated. Some lawmakers made an eleventh-hour attempt this week to end the exemptions, but it didn’t gather enough support to bring the issue to a vote.
- A former football player filed a lawsuit yesterday claiming that he was the victim of hazing and harassment by his Penn State teammates and that head coach James Franklin and other staff members witnessed it but did nothing to stop it.
- This is NOT an ad. But you’re about to get bombarded with billboards, commercials, and other advertisements promoting the 2020 Census.
- Could a millionaires’ tax be coming to New Jersey? Gov. Phil Murphy discussed a number of economic issues during his State of the State address yesterday, as well as ethics reforms meant to address workplace culture and sexual harassment in Trenton.
- An investigation is underway to determine the cause of an explosion that leveled a two-story house in Bucks County yesterday morning. No injuries were reported and the house did not catch on fire.
- The Inquirer has a new publisher. It was announced on Tuesday that Lisa Hughes will be taking over the position in February.
Great shot, @anthony.difilippo. Thanks for sharing!
Tag your Instagram posts or tweets with #OurPhilly and we’ll pick our favorite each day to feature in this newsletter and give you a shout out!
- 🏒For a moment, Flyers goalie Carter Hart wasn’t “sure if we won or not.” The Flyers won in a shootout over the Bruins earlier this week when a Bruins player’s flub cost his team a chance to even the score. To get more news and analysis about the Flyers in your inbox twice a week, sign up for On the Fly.
- 🎉Doing Dry January? We have some Philly spots to sample some on-trend nonalcoholic drinks.
- 🌼Here are some cool ways to volunteer as part of the Greater Philadelphia Martin Luther King Day of Service on Monday.
- 💸Philly designers began disclosing their pay for a tech salary “census" because the lack of information about compensation was staggering.
- 🏙️A co-working space meant to compete with the likes of WeWork is set to open this year in a Center City high-rise.
- ⚾Odubel Herrera’s time with the Phillies could be coming to an end. The team basically removed him from the main roster yesterday, and that sets up the process that could release him. Herrera did not play for the team after he was arrested last Memorial Day and charged with assault.
“Why is this happening? Because racism is alive and well. The twinkle I had in my eye when I learned that Meghan and Harry were engaged in November 2017 has been snuffed out. Back then, I thought that perhaps the home of colonization and imperialism had moved past its racist history, that a woman who at one point would have had to enter the palace through the back door would be respected and loved and protected by the most powerful family in the land.” — columnist Elizabeth Wellington writes about Meghan Markle and how being a princess isn’t a fairy tale if you’re black.
- Staff writer Joseph A. Gambardello writes about how his family keeps the memory of his cousin alive. He died almost 10 years before Gambardello was born while fighting in World War II, and he plans to keep his cousin’s memory alive for a while longer.
- Pennsylvnia needs a better way to treat addicted people who are in prisons and jails, The Inquirer Editorial Board writes.
- The Temple News reported on the challenges some people with physical disabilities face when trying to vote.
- The NFL’s rule meant to increase the diversity of head coaches and those with senior football operations jobs is broken, the Ringer reports. And no one’s quite sure if the NFL will do anything to fix it.
- Ever wonder how a recipe goes viral? The New Yorker has an essay about a soup called Roberto that’s finding its moment on social media right now. (Full disclosure: I made Roberto last night. It was 🔥.)
″It’s like I’m a Loch Ness right now, or Bigfoot. What’s alive but you don’t see all the time? Like a baby pigeon. ... When’s the last time you seen a baby pigeon?” Pa’Trice Frazier said about being a black female welder. She’s a 34-year-old master welder and instructor.