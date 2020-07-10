Hey, everyone, it’s Josh. I want to introduce you to Madeline Faber. We cowrote this morning’s newsletter and she’ll be pitching in over the next couple of weeks as I’m heading into a bit of time off. You’ll be in excellent hands.

As far as today’s news is concerned, our colleagues put together an intense look at Philadelphia’s history of police brutality against Black people. It’s an absolute must-read, especially in light of the civil unrest in the city and across the nation over the last couple of months.

Black and Blue: 190 years of police brutality against Black people in Philadelphia

A timeline of the key events in the painful history of police violence against the Black community in Philadelphia, a glimpse into the legacy of racially discriminatory law enforcement in this city.
Philadelphia has a long history of police brutality, with Black people being the victims of the brunt of it. And you can’t begin to comprehend that frustration without understanding our past. In short, it didn’t start with George Floyd. Our colleagues Dain Saint, Craig R. McCoy, Tommy Rowan, and Valerie Russ compiled the key moments in the painful history of police violence against Philadelphia’s Black community. They covered 190 years in stunning detail, cataloging the legacy of discriminatory law enforcement practices in Philadelphia.

From the 1830s to 2020, here’s a glimpse at what our colleagues covered:

🔵 In May of 1838, a white mob broke into and burned a building constructed by antislavery groups. Police stood by watching and firefighters sprayed other buildings but let the new hall burn down. The mob also burned down the Shelter for Colored Orphans. Police did not arrest anyone for setting the fires.

🔵 More than 180 years later, people in Philly took to the streets to unite against police brutality under the banner of Black Lives Matter. During the first weeks of protests, police stood by while a group of armed white vigilantes roamed the streets of Fishtown. Police also teargassed protesters marching on I-676 and in predominantly Black West Philly.

Companies negotiated tax breaks by bluffing about leaving New Jersey

A New Jersey task force found that companies took advantage of the state’s multibillion-dollar tax incentive program — and the consultants who managed those negotiations had close ties with state officials. In short, investigators found that companies won tax breaks to keep jobs in New Jersey, but those companies were often not actually at risk of leaving the state.

The task force ultimately recommended that the state’s Economic Development Authority suspend, terminate, or review $578 million worth of tax credits.

Through your eyes | #OurPhilly

We love this Fairmount sidewalk comic strip. Thanks for brightening our day, @philly_stoops.

“We say we care about youngsters and acknowledge that they are our future, but illegal guns proliferate on our streets and babies fall asleep with the sound of gunfire in the background.” — writes columnist Jenice Armstrong about the three children who were shot in separate incidents this past Sunday.

Your Daily Dose of | Surviving to help others

Felix Jones, one of five of this year's Independence Blue Cross Celebrate Caring award-winning nurses.
Felix Jones wears his nursing scrubs with the same feeling with which he wore his U.S. Army uniform: pride. The North Philly native was selected as one of five nurses out of over 1,100 who were nominated for Independence Blue Cross’ Celebrate Caring award. Jones is a rehab nurse and a nurse with the Philadelphia Department of Prisons who survived COVID-19 in the spring and couldn’t wait to get back to fighting the virus.