Philadelphia has a long history of police brutality, with Black people being the victims of the brunt of it. And you can’t begin to comprehend that frustration without understanding our past. In short, it didn’t start with George Floyd. Our colleagues Dain Saint, Craig R. McCoy, Tommy Rowan, and Valerie Russ compiled the key moments in the painful history of police violence against Philadelphia’s Black community. They covered 190 years in stunning detail, cataloging the legacy of discriminatory law enforcement practices in Philadelphia.