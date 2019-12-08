Residential real estate is such a broad topic to cover — especially in Philadelphia — and often includes stories about gentrification, historic preservation, housing trends, new construction, and more. That makes my job really exciting; every day can be totally different. But the stories I care about most deeply are the ones that focus on the ways that real people are interacting with the housing market. Real estate can be heavy on data and statistics — stories about mortgage rates or housing inventory are important, too! — but it’s also a subject that deeply affects the quality of our lives. So, I try to focus on stories that reveal something about the way that people are being shaped by housing. That might be a story about local renters who can’t find landlords who will accept their Section 8 vouchers or homeowners who are living in water-damaged homes due to low-quality construction.