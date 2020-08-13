Another band of downpours and thunderstorms swept across the Philadelphia region yesterday, taking down trees and wires, causing flooding, and prompting several water rescues, my colleague Anthony R. Wood reported. The storms hit areas that were still recovering from powerful storms late last week. There are more showers possible today and into the weekend. Stay dry out there, Philly.

— Josh Rosenblat (@joshrosenblat, morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)

As schools consider going fully virtual, New Jersey data show kids make up a growing share of COVID-19 carriers

Cherry Hill residents under 20 made up only 2% of cases in the early weeks of the pandemic, but were 14% of all cases in the four-week period that ended Saturday. There were also far fewer cases among the elderly; 126 residents ages 80 or older contracted the virus in the four weeks that ended May 2, but only 4 in the four weeks that ended Aug. 8.
Chart: JOHN DUCHNESKIE / Staff Artist | Source: Camden County Health Department
Cherry Hill residents under 20 made up only 2% of cases in the early weeks of the pandemic, but were 14% of all cases in the four-week period that ended Saturday. There were also far fewer cases among the elderly; 126 residents ages 80 or older contracted the virus in the four weeks that ended May 2, but only 4 in the four weeks that ended Aug. 8.

It’s a choice families and communities are being forced to make: risk COVID-19 exposure by returning to classrooms or wrestle with another season of virtual learning. Data from two counties in South Jersey have offered a window into the potential hazards of reopening schools fully. Mirroring national trends, children and teenagers are accounting for a growing share of the coronavirus cases in Camden and Gloucester Counties.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy reversed course yesterday, saying schools can choose to shift entirely to virtual learning in the fall. Previously he mandated that schools offer some in-person classes.

Philly police were flagged for hundreds of unjustified stops and frisks. Will reforms follow?

It’s been almost 10 years since lawyers sued Philadelphia police over unjustified stop and frisks, mostly of Black citizens. And they say the racial disparities are still glaring. Black residents are 50% more likely than white people to be stopped without reasonable suspicion, according to a semiannual monitoring report submitted to a federal judge in July.

And in a moment where the city has acknowledged the need for more reform, advocates are pushing for changes. Included among them are department-wide training and accountability, interventions in problem police districts, and an expanded system to bring non-police responders to address certain complaints.

She survived the Pine Hill Massacre when she was only 5. Now, the man who killed her family has died.

Why are you crying, Mommy?” Miriam Smith’s 6-year-old daughter, Peyton, asked her Monday night.

The man who had stolen so much from her and saddled her with survivor’s guilt that led to family struggles, drugs, and prostitution had died, my colleague Ellie Silverman writes.

More than 38 years ago, when Smith was almost as old as her daughter Peyton now is, Louis Giambi killed her parents and 3-year-old sister. Giambi was a drug dealer and hired hit man who murdered the wrong victims in their Camden County home in what became known as the Pine Hill Massacre.

What you need to know today

Through your eyes | #OurPhilly

@datleib/Instagram

💪Great shot. Thanks for sharing, @datleib.

Tag your Instagram posts or tweets with #OurPhilly and we’ll pick our favorite each day to feature in this newsletter and give you a shout-out!

That’s interesting

Opinions

Kamala’s got him by the long hairs
Signe Wilkinson
Kamala’s got him by the long hairs

“Five months into this pandemic, we’ve seen bad behavior only get worse: unmasked men waltzing into big box stores and yelling about liberty, as though having to wear a mask while shopping for beef jerky is akin to being stabbed in the chest with a giant totalitarian sword. Now we’ve got parents acting like toddlers at places that by definition are refuges for childhood joy.” — writes columnist Maria Panaritis about the coronavirus mask resister who punched a Sesame Place employee.

What we’re reading

Your Daily Dose of | XO sauce

Savory, spicy, and salty, XO sauce originated in Hong Kong in the 1980s.
Jenn Ladd / Staff
Savory, spicy, and salty, XO sauce originated in Hong Kong in the 1980s.

Philly’s sprawling food scene contains a world of ingredients. You can find XO sauce, a savory, spicy, and salty condiment, if you visit Chinatown, Washington Avenue, or maybe an H Mart. But, if you want a version of XO sauce that’s original to Philly, you’ll have to visit Jacob Trinh at Global Auto Tags & Services, my colleague Jenn Ladd writes.