A day after NBA players refused to participate in three playoff games Wednesday night, the Phillies voted to postpone their game against the Nationals in order to join in protests against the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man in Wisconsin. The NHL postponed its own playoff games that were set for Thursday and Friday night, including the Flyers game against the Islanders. While several NFL teams canceled their practices in support, the Eagles didn’t — but some players, including quarterback Carson Wentz, spoke out against racism.