The protests in professional sports that began with NBA players refusing to play Wednesday night have reached Philly’s own teams. What the players did varies by league, but many spoke out against racism, including Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz.
We also have more on: the Sixers’ plans to relocate; setting up a desk for virtual schooling; and how a young musician got a free piano.
— Lauren Aguirre (@laurencaguirre, morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)
The deadline to fill out the 2020 Census is approaching. Every 10 years, the United States counts how many people are in the country. That count is then used to determine things like how many seats in the House each state gets.
The data are also used by federal agencies to determine funding for specific states and communities. An undercount can mean that your community loses vital services.
A day after NBA players refused to participate in three playoff games Wednesday night, the Phillies voted to postpone their game against the Nationals in order to join in protests against the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man in Wisconsin. The NHL postponed its own playoff games that were set for Thursday and Friday night, including the Flyers game against the Islanders. While several NFL teams canceled their practices in support, the Eagles didn’t — but some players, including quarterback Carson Wentz, spoke out against racism.
NBA players have decided to continue with the playoffs, which could resume Friday or Saturday, but many players still plan to use their platforms to continue to fight racism.
- A decision on the new Sixers arena at Penn’s Landing is coming soon. Here’s what Philly leaders are saying about it.
- With less than a week to go before school in Philly is set to begin virtually, as many as 18,000 students may still need internet access, Superintendent William R. Hite Jr. said yesterday.
- Joe Biden is still beating Donald Trump in Pennsylvania, a new poll says, but most of Biden’s supporters say their vote is more about opposing Trump.
- Pennsylvania’s statewide ban on evictions is set to expire on Monday, and the state’s program that was meant to help renters pay their bills is riddled with problems.
- A malware attack on SEPTA’s systems may have exposed employee information, including Social Security numbers and bank accounts. The attack has hindered the authority for nearly three weeks.
- In New Jersey, Fabiana Pierre-Louis became the first Black woman to serve on the New Jersey Supreme Court after the state Senate confirmed her Thursday.
- As the NFL gets closer to playing games, the Eagles announced that there won’t be any fans at home games “until further notice.”
I hope the beautiful colors, and flower, in this shot bring some brightness to your Friday. Thanks for sharing, @downtown.plants!
Tag your Instagram posts or tweets with #OurPhilly and we’ll pick our favorite each day to feature in this newsletter and give you a shout out!
- 📺 This weekend, 48 Hours is revisiting the slaying of Hollywood sex therapist and Lansdale native Amie Harwick.
- 🍽️ Le Bus café near Rittenhouse Square is closing after a 24-year run.
- 🎻 Seven Philadelphia Orchestra members are retiring, including the ensemble’s first Black musician.
- 🎒 Here are some tips for setting up the best school desk for your kid at home.
- 📅 Need something to do? Be sure to check our weekly-updated list at inquirer.com/calendar.
“The loss of life due to guns is unacceptable to everyone. Gun owners and non-gun owners throughout the commonwealth share many unifying values, one being that the lives of our families and neighbors are worth protecting.” — writes Ruth Abaya, emergency medicine pediatrician and injury prevention program manager for the Philadelphia Department of Public Health, about how Pennsylvania lawmakers could help by passing stricter gun laws.
- Should nursing homes be abolished as the coronavirus exposes their fatal flaws? Read the discussion on this topic in the opinion team’s latest Pro/Con.
- Local TV news won’t be the same without NBC10′s legendary photojournalist Pete Kane, writes columnist Jenice Armstrong.
- Drone footage from Louisiana shows the devastation caused by Hurricane Laura. Watch it from NBC News.
- To stop shootings in Philly, young people say, the city must confront the “status and money” that guns can bring. WHYY has more.
- The Workshop School in University City usually has hands-on, project-based classes. With the pandemic, Technical.ly Philly explores how that’s changing.
John Capron fell in love with music while he was living in a sanctuary for homeless teens. Last month, now 23 and living on his own, he spotted an old piano at an estate sale clearance store in Massachusetts. He sat down for an impromptu performance, which was recorded and posted online. That video prompted the store owner to give a Steinway piano worth $6,000 to Capron — free of charge.