The protests in professional sports that began with NBA players refusing to play Wednesday night have reached Philly’s own teams. What the players did varies by league, but many spoke out against racism, including Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz.

We also have more on: the Sixers’ plans to relocate; setting up a desk for virtual schooling; and how a young musician got a free piano.

You have 5 weeks left to shape America’s next decade with the census

James Pfeffer, front left, receives assistance from Renee Lee, from right, to enter his census information at a census outreach event in Paulsboro, New Jersey, Tuesday, August 25, 2020.
JESSICA GRIFFIN / Staff Photographer
James Pfeffer, front left, receives assistance from Renee Lee, from right, to enter his census information at a census outreach event in Paulsboro, New Jersey, Tuesday, August 25, 2020. JESSICA GRIFFIN / Staff Photographer

The deadline to fill out the 2020 Census is approaching. Every 10 years, the United States counts how many people are in the country. That count is then used to determine things like how many seats in the House each state gets.

The data are also used by federal agencies to determine funding for specific states and communities. An undercount can mean that your community loses vital services.

Professional sports protests for Jacob Blake have reached Philly’s teams

A day after NBA players refused to participate in three playoff games Wednesday night, the Phillies voted to postpone their game against the Nationals in order to join in protests against the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man in Wisconsin. The NHL postponed its own playoff games that were set for Thursday and Friday night, including the Flyers game against the Islanders. While several NFL teams canceled their practices in support, the Eagles didn’t — but some players, including quarterback Carson Wentz, spoke out against racism.

NBA players have decided to continue with the playoffs, which could resume Friday or Saturday, but many players still plan to use their platforms to continue to fight racism.

What you need to know today

@downtown.plants/Instagram
Handout
@downtown.plants/Instagram

I hope the beautiful colors, and flower, in this shot bring some brightness to your Friday. Thanks for sharing, @downtown.plants!

That’s interesting

Opinions

Rob Tornoe's coronavirus cartoon for Friday, August 28.
Rob Tornoe / Staff
Rob Tornoe's coronavirus cartoon for Friday, August 28.

“The loss of life due to guns is unacceptable to everyone. Gun owners and non-gun owners throughout the commonwealth share many unifying values, one being that the lives of our families and neighbors are worth protecting.”writes Ruth Abaya, emergency medicine pediatrician and injury prevention program manager for the Philadelphia Department of Public Health, about how Pennsylvania lawmakers could help by passing stricter gun laws.

What we’re reading

Your Daily Dose of | Music and kindness

John Capron at Remarkable Cleanouts after he learned he was being given a 1964 Steinway upright piano.
Renee Thomas
John Capron at Remarkable Cleanouts after he learned he was being given a 1964 Steinway upright piano.

John Capron fell in love with music while he was living in a sanctuary for homeless teens. Last month, now 23 and living on his own, he spotted an old piano at an estate sale clearance store in Massachusetts. He sat down for an impromptu performance, which was recorded and posted online. That video prompted the store owner to give a Steinway piano worth $6,000 to Capron — free of charge.