But as much as I was moved by Kambel’s talent, it was the story Lonnie created with Kambel and his other son, Kantai, who also has autism, that really touched me. In the ongoing saga, the father and sons tell each other, autism is not a disability, it is a superpower, and they call those who have this superpower Autisarians. Telling this story has not only helped Lonnie understand his sons better, it’s helped Kambel and Kantai view themselves differently, too. They have not let the world define them, they have defined themselves for the world. The Smiths expanded my idea of what I thought was humanly possible, on so many levels. It’s one of the few interviews where afterwards, I just got in my car and wept — not out of despair, but out of hope.