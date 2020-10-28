Good morning.

First: Members of the West Philadelphia community where Walter Wallace Jr. lived before he was fatally shot by police officers during a confrontation Monday expressed their grief and shock over his death. Another night of tense protests in the city followed. We’re continuing to cover all the latest developments and fallout from the fatal shooting.

And: This year’s polls showing Joe Biden’s healthy lead over President Donald Trump? They might actually be right. Let’s get into what’s different this year compared with 2016.

— Ashley Hoffman (@_ashleyhoffman, morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)

On Walter Wallace Jr.'s block, expressions of grief and trauma

The scene on the 6100 block of Locust Street on Monday after police officers fatally shot Walter Wallace Jr.
TOM GRALISH / Staff Photographer
The scene on the 6100 block of Locust Street on Monday after police officers fatally shot Walter Wallace Jr.

Family and neighbors remembered Walter Wallace Jr. as a father, son, and rap artist after he was fatally shot by police during a confrontation, galvanizing community members who took to the streets to lift his name to national attention. He was a “family man” with many mental health crises.

On the Cobbs Creek block where he lived, people swayed and wept as the sounds of Wallace’s Black Lives Matter-themed song “Black Hearted" blared through the block from the red Toyota of a woman who identified herself as Wallace’s cousin.

“We walk the same walk as Walter,” said Chris Thomas, who lives on the block. "Everyone that was out here is traumatized.”

Several hundred people marched in West Philly last night, and city officials eventually told residents of multiple neighborhoods to stay indoors later in the evening as the unrest escalated. Rocks were thrown at police and numerous arrests were made. For many in the community, the shock and grief of Wallace Jr.'s death at police hands is tinged with a terrible sense of familiarity.

We also learned from sources that police responded to Wallace Jr.'s home three times on Monday — with the third encounter proving fatal.

How Biden’s lead is different from Clinton’s — and why the polls are different this time

Even though the memory of premature polls predicting a Hillary Clinton victory in crucial states still burns for some, reporter Jonathan Tamari talked to experts about why it would be much harder for Trump to pull off a win this time.

For one thing, Biden’s lead is more formidable. Hillary Clinton just didn’t have that. And another: More people know which way they’re going this time. The number-crunching shows there are far fewer undecided or third-party voters than ’16. These are the key variables.

What you need to know today

Through your eyes | #OurPhilly

Instagram
@jasonbatesimagery/Inst
Instagram

We’re here for this nonconformity inspiration captured in Lorimer Park. Thanks for sharing, @jasonbatesimagery.

Tag your Instagram posts or tweets with #OurPhilly and we’ll pick our favorite each day to feature in this newsletter and give you a shout-out!

That’s interesting

Opinions

Philly’s mental health treatments
Signe Wilkinson
Philly’s mental health treatments

“If the officers who shot Walter Wallace Jr. indeed did nothing wrong according to police use of force protocol, then the state of policing is even more dire than we thought.” The Inquirer Editorial Board is calling for the release of the body camera footage from the police officers who killed Walter Wallace Jr.

What we’re reading

Your Daily Dose of | Generosity

Inquirer reporter Melanie Burney receives a hug from Devon on the playground during recess, at the Paulsboro Boys & Girls Club in Paulsboro on Oct. 2.
Inquirer reporter Melanie Burney receives a hug from Devon on the playground during recess, at the Paulsboro Boys & Girls Club in Paulsboro on Oct. 2.

The coronavirus made the computer access gap - and its inseparable link to worsening student achievement inequality - more glaring than ever. But here’s a powerful dose of encouragement. Earlier this month, when reporter Melanie Burney covered the situation for students in economically disadvantaged districts without computers to learn remotely, our readers responded by donating technology.

“The generosity of Inquirer readers to the plight of these sweet children has moved me to tears, which is not an easy feat,” Burney writes in her update.