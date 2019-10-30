Hey, everyone! I’ve been writing this email now for about four months. And I hope I’m helping you get your days started. But I know I’m not perfect, and I want to make this the best newsletter it can be. That’s why I’m asking for your feedback with an anonymous and short survey. (I promise it’s short. It’ll take you three minutes.) I look forward to reading what you think.

Marijuana was once a boy’s club. Not anymore.

Amid the bro culture of the marijuana industry, opportunities for women are increasing. Female investors, activists, and entrepreneurs are carving their own paths, doing everything from pop-up pot parties and wellness to agriculture and law.

And the industry (known as cannabusiness) is attracting women of all backgrounds and generations. The Inquirer is profiling women who have started businesses or are active in the field of recreational and medical marijuana.

Controversial Philly police inspector loses oversight of SVU

Inspector Anthony Washington had been overseeing the Special Victims Unit since April, when then-Commissioner Richard Ross put him in charge despite accusations that Washington had sexually harassed four female police officers and a Temple University student.

On Friday, the Police Department quietly removed SVU from the list of divisions that fall under Washington’s command. This happened just one day after District Attorney Larry Krasner charged Chief Inspector Carl Holmes with sexually assaulting three female police officers between 2004 and 2007.

The first impeachment vote is coming. Here’s where your representative stands.

The House is preparing for its first formal vote regarding the Democrats’ impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump. And that means lawmakers will have to actually act, going beyond public statements about the issue.

It’s looking like the vote might come tomorrow. So, we took stock of where our local delegation stands on impeachment. It can be divided into three camps: those firmly in favor, those slower to embrace impeachment, and those against it.

What you need to know today

  • Pediatricians are worried not only about what vaping might do to their patients’ lungs, but also the harm to their developing brains.
  • A proposed change to voter registration deadlines was meant to increase political participation. But election officials in Pennsylvania are warning that it actually could cause confusion for voters and unintentionally disenfranchise people in 2020.
  • A new study points out that a needle exchange program in Philly prevented more than 10,000 HIV diagnoses in 10 years. It shows how harm-reduction measures can have an impact and how public policy can directly affect the health of a city, the study’s lead author said.
  • Philadelphia City Council took a step toward strengthening tenants’ rights. A bill is moving forward that would provide free legal counsel to low-income tenants who face eviction.
  • Who’s winning the big-money race in each state? Joe Biden’s got Pennsylvania and Delaware. New Jersey is a different story.
  • A Philadelphia Day of the Dead event is honoring migrant children who died crossing the border.

Opinions

“The fact that Mayor Kenney and most of the Democratic slate aren’t being challenged this fall — to either explain how they’ll fix this, or to defend controversial but arguably good parts of their record, such as funding pre-kindergarten through a soda tax — is unconscionable. And yet, dig deeper and you see the glass of democracy, in the city that claims to have invented it, is only about two-thirds empty. There are a few drops of hope.” — columnist Will Bunch writes about how Philadelphia’s politics have been broken for 70 years and how Tuesday’s election could change that.

