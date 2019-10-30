“The fact that Mayor Kenney and most of the Democratic slate aren’t being challenged this fall — to either explain how they’ll fix this, or to defend controversial but arguably good parts of their record, such as funding pre-kindergarten through a soda tax — is unconscionable. And yet, dig deeper and you see the glass of democracy, in the city that claims to have invented it, is only about two-thirds empty. There are a few drops of hope.” — columnist Will Bunch writes about how Philadelphia’s politics have been broken for 70 years and how Tuesday’s election could change that.