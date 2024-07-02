Risky business | Sports Daily Newsletter

Paul George, come on down. The same day the 76ers committed $204 million to Tyrese Maxey, a budding superstar, they agreed on a four-year, $212 million deal with George, a superstar who is not so young at 34.

Cynics will point to George’s age and his lengthy injury history (that compound fracture in his leg is etched in my mind), but it’s best to think in the short term anyway. Joel Embiid’s prime will only last so long, after all, so it’s best to pair him with another All-Star now.

Advertisement

In George, the Sixers have added a player who offers them a chance at winning a title, David Murphy writes, and no other player on the market would have offered them that much.

If they do not sign George, they end up with the same sort of team that they had last season — well shy of the Celtics and Knicks in the East. With George, they at least have an upside if everything breaks right. The risk is big, but the Sixers are now the third betting favorite to win the NBA title next season.

— Jim Swan, @phillysport, sports.daily@inquirer.com.

If someone forwarded you this email, sign up for free here.

❓ Thumbs up or down on the Paul George signing for the Sixers, and why? Email us back for a chance to be featured in the newsletter.

In the early morning hours Monday, Daryl Morey landed his main target, Paul George — the only target, to some extent — with a four-year, $212 million deal. Tyrese Maxey followed with a five-year, $204 million contract.

With the big guns out of the way, the 76ers’ roster continued to take shape on Monday — and that process included decisions by players who would not return to Philly. Among the former contributors set to head elsewhere were Tobias Harris, De’Anthony Melton, and Nico Batum. Harris joined the Detroit Pistons on a two-year, $52 million deal, Melton made for the Golden State Warriors on a one-year, $12.8 million deal, and Batum opted to return to the Los Angeles Clippers on a two-year, $9.6 million contract.

One player who will be hanging around with the Sixers is Kelly Oubre Jr., who agreed to a two-year deal.

So what’s next for the Sixers? Figuring out Paul Reed’s nonguaranteed deal, addressing the reserve point guard spot, and filling out the far reaches of the roster.

Matvei Michkov, an immensely talented winger from Russia, has signed his entry-level contract with the Flyers, the team announced Monday. Known for his skating, shot, and quickness, the teenager has the potential to bring an offensive talent the Flyers haven’t seen in some time.

Flyers general manager Danny Brière is overjoyed to have the 19-year-old on board but reminds folks: “Patience is the key here.”

The Flyers retained a pair of veterans with the signings of Garnet Hathaway and Erik Johnson.

The team’s development camp begins today.

If we could collect and sort every pitch thrown by each Phillies starter — Zack Wheeler, Aaron Nola, Ranger Suárez, Cristopher Sánchez, and until recently, injured Taijuan Walker and Spencer Turnbull — what would be the optimal five-pitch repertoire? Step inside The Inquirer’s laboratory — OK, more like our conversations last week with pitching coach Caleb Cotham and catcher Garrett Stubbs — and let’s build the Perfect Phillies Pitcher.

Next: The Phillies open a series at Wrigley Field at 8:05 tonight (NBCSP). Right-hander Michael Mercado makes his major league starting debut against Cubs right-hander Hayden Wesneski (2-4, 3.60 ERA).

MLS announced its selections for the All-Star Game on July 24 in Columbus, Ohio, but there were not any Union players on the list.

Next: The Union visit the Chicago Fire on Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. (Apple TV).

Worth a look

Bound for Paris: Penn graduate Isabella Whittaker will join former Quakers star Nia Akins on the U.S. Olympic track and field team. Committed: Maxwell Roy, a defensive lineman at St. Joseph’s Prep, says he’ll play for Ohio State.

🧠 Trivia time

Who is the only Phillie other than Ryan Howard to win the All-Star Home Run Derby? (Bryce Harper won it with the Nationals.) No Googling! First with the correct answer here will be featured in the newsletter.

A) Bobby Abreu

B) Jim Thome

C) Kyle Schwarber

D) Pat Burrell

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Keith Pompey, Gina Mizell, David Murphy, Scott Lauber, Jackie Spiegel, Lochlahn March, Jonathan Tannenwald, Isabella DiAmore and Ben Istvan.

By submitting your written, visual, and/or audio contributions, you agree to The Inquirer’s Terms of Use, including the grant of rights in Section 10.

So much money flew around yesterday, it’s worth wondering whether Paul George and Tyrese Maxey can pay for that Sixers arena by themselves. See you in Wednesday’s Sports Daily. — Jim