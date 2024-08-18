A rink at risk | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

Good morning, Philly.

Severe storms are possible today. A flash flood watch is in effect from 2 a.m. Sunday through 2 a.m. Monday. The rains are related to an approaching cold front that will cool things off this week.

A hockey rink in South Philadelphia already operates as if every season could be its last. But this time, it might be for real. Our main read explores the uncertain future for the rink under pressure due to the I-95 reconstruction project.

After nearly 50 years in Pennsport, the Rizzo Rink is now searching for a new home.

The club was told they would eventually have to close due to the decades-long effort to rebuild and expand I-95 in South Philadelphia. The rink is tucked just below the highway.

Rizzo has long outgrown the rink, but has been unsuccessful in its efforts to find a new facility. Officials say they have asked the city for help for years, but promises have gone unfulfilled and they are seemingly stuck in limbo.

Between 250 and 300 kids play there every year, and program fees are kept at a minimum to give more kids the opportunity to participate.

Rizzo lifer Jason Brinn has played and coached there for nearly 40 years. His father, Henry Brinn, founded the youth hockey league in the 1980s.

Notable quote: “We know we’re on borrowed time,” Brinn said. “We just don’t know how much time we have left.”

Keep reading for more on the Rizzo’s community clout and to hear what officials are saying about efforts to relocate the rink in limbo.

What you should know today

Inflation overall is cooling, but consumers in Philly and beyond are still feeling the impacts at the grocery store — and the issue is top of mind ahead of the November election.

Food prices are still higher than they were before the pandemic, and the Philadelphia region saw the largest hikes on grocery prices, according to a Consumer Affairs report.

On the campaign trail, presidential candidates are focusing on lower food prices as part of their economic pitch to voters. Economists point out that the White House can only do so much to influence inflation, but it’s clear that this pain in people’s wallets can play a role in how they vote.

Philly-area residents are coping with high costs in different ways: Some do research to find the best deals, while others have changed their diets or cut back on unnecessary items.

Consumer reporter Erin McCarthy caught up with shoppers to see how they’re saving money on groceries.

Diners descended on LOVE Park in their most elegant all-white attire for the 12th annual Dîner en Blanc.

