BetMGM Kentucky Bonus Code | August 2023

Online sports betting is making its way to Kentucky in September of 2023, and one of the online sportsbooks Kentucky residents can expect to see is BetMGM Sportsbook. BetMGM is home to many things, but the BetMGM Kentucky bonus code should stand out most to new players.

The BetMGM Sportsbook bonus code in Kentucky is most likely going to be for a $1,000 first-bet offer. If you’re not familiar with what that is, a first-bet offer means if your first bet loses, your stake will be paid back to you in either a single bonus bet or multiple bonus bets.

Different sportsbooks offer a different maximum amount for your first bet to be for you to get your stake back in bonus bets (The Caesars Sportsbook promo code offers a $1,250 first bet offer). For BetMGM, you can get your stake back up to $1,000 in bonus bets.

Our Review of the BetMGM Kentucky Bonus Code

With BetMGM Sportsbook most likely being one of the first sportsbooks that plan on taking advantage of Kentucky sports betting, the Inquirer has created this guide for Bluegrass State residents.

In this article, everything from what the Kentucky BetMGM bonus code will be, to the BetMGM Sportsbook app, to FAQs about your BetMGM Sportsbook account will be covered so you’re fully prepared for when BetMGM goes live in Kentucky.

Is the BetMGM Bonus Code Available in Kentucky?

The Kentucky BetMGM bonus code isn’t available for players in the Bluegrass State as of the time of publish due to sports betting not yet being operational.

The wait to sign up with BetMGM won’t be long, as retail sports betting is set to go live on Sept. 7, while online sports betting will only be three weeks behind with a Sept. 28 launch.

The road that Kentucky legislature traveled to reach this point of passing legal sports betting legislation is as follows.

Jan. 7, 2020: Kentucky legislature introduced HB 137 to try and legalize sports betting, but the COVID-19 pandemic put a pause on it. April 14, 2022: By this time, a second house bill in 2021 failed to get anywhere. HB 606 failed to pass the senate, making it the third failed piece of legislature trying to legalize online sports betting. Mar. 30, 2023: HB 606 finally passed the state senate after being introduced on Feb. 22. Gov. Andy Beshear signed the bill on Mar. 31. July 10, 2023: Retail sports betting was announced to go live on Sept. 7, 2023. Online sports betting was announced to go live on Sept. 28, 2023 by the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission.

As mentioned above, the welcome offer BetMGM is most likely going to receive will be a first bet offer up to $1,000 that gives your stake back in bonus bets if your first wager results in a loss.

BetMGM is currently operational in a large number of U.S. states. Arizona, Colorado, Washington D.C., Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia and Wyoming are the states in which they’re operational.

That said, players in Kansas, New York, and Washington D.C. are unable to sign-up for the BetMGM welcome offer. Although they can still sign-up and place wagers on the platform.

How Do You Sign Up For BetMGM Kentucky?

Begin signing up for your BetMGM Sportsbook Kentucky account by clicking on the offer module directly above Enter and verify your personal information such as name, address, age, date of birth, and the last four digits of your SSN After you type that information in, BetMGM will prompt you to type in your bonus code Before being able to place your first bet, BetMGM will require you to make an initial deposit of at least $10 into your account Now you may browse BetMGM’s sports betting markets and place your first bet on the platform up to $1,000 If your first wager is $50 or less and loses, BetMGM will credit you with your first bet’s stake in the form of a single bonus bet If your first wager is over $50, five bonus bets equal to 20% of your first bet’s stake up will be credited back to you in bonus bets Bonus bets are unable to be withdrawn in the form of cash unless used as your stake towards a successful wager and have seven days to be used before expiring from your account

Downloading the BetMGM Kentucky App

If you’re looking to download the BetMGM Kentucky sportsbook app, you’ll be able to do so on iOS or Android devices for free.

This is because BetMGM’s mobile app is available on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, with each app having good reviews being left by players.

Admittedly, BetMGM’s iOS ratings are far superior than Android. The BetMGM app on the Apple App Store has a rating of 4.8 stars with over 150K reviews.

On the other hand, the app has just a 3.6 star rating on the Google Play Store with just over 19K reviews. Below we’ll pick out some ratings left by players both positive and negative that give you a picture of what fellow sports bettors think.

What Do Users Like About the BetMGM Kentucky App?

With user reviews of the BetMGM mobile app being more favorable than not, it was easy to find a few use reviews from players who left positive things to say about their experiences.

One player on Android noted that customer support was incredibly helpful in resolving their issues and they’ve been enjoying the app ever since. 👍 An Android player left a glowing review about the competitive odds BetMGM has as well as the extensive sports leagues you can bet on. 👍 An iOS player noted that they’re not the most technologically gifted, but BetMGM made it easy for them to sign-up and get a handle on the app. 👍 One player on iOS noted that even though the app hasn’t been perfect in their time using it, they commended BetMGM for always trying to update and improve it. 👍

What Do Users Dislike About the BetMGM Kentucky App?

Although most players enjoyed their BetMGM user experience, there will always be some who feel the opposite and leave negative reviews.

It should be noted that while there are inevitably going to be some people who have bad experiences on BetMGM’s app, they’re in the minority as the majority of ratings on iOS and Android are four stars or higher.

One player on iOS had issues with how long a withdrawal request took, citing having to wait five business days. One player on iOS complained about the mobile app being slow in load time in comparison to the likes of Caesars, DraftKings, or FanDuel’s apps. One player on Android cited location detection issues on the BetMGM mobile app.

The Popularity of BetMGM Kentucky

BetMGM Sportsbook has become one of the most popular sportsbooks in North America. Although FanDuel and DraftKings might still be the first sportsbooks many sports bettors think about, BetMGM is on pace to join that same tier as them.

The reasons for BetMGM becoming as popular as they are span across many things including their welcome bonus, bet types, competitive odds, and more outlined below.

BetMGM Kentucky Bet Types

This section will be explored a little bit deeper later, but the bet types at BetMGM range far and wide. Obviously you can place traditional wagers such as on a moneyline, spread, or totals market.

But all kinds of futures markets, prop bets, and odds boosted bets can be found on BetMGM for all types of sporting leagues and events.

BetMGM Kentucky Welcome Bonus

As we’ve mentioned before, BetMGM’s welcome bonus is one of the best in the sports betting market. You have the freedom to decide how much you want to wager on your first bet up to $1,000 knowing you’ll get that amount back in bonus bets if it doesn’t result in a win for you.

Excellent Customer Service on BetMGM Kentucky

BetMGM Sportsbook has a reliable customer service system to their names. Some sportsbooks will only allow you to reach out through a live chat box or email. But BetMGM offers both of those options, with their live chat being available 24/7.

BetMGM Kentucky UX Design

The UX design BetMGM Sportsbook has on their desktop and mobile app is slick and modern. While some platforms like FanDuel use blue colors to create a vibrant atmosphere, BetMGM’s is more simplistic.

Despite it not being the prettiest interphase, it’s easy to navigate with customer service, promotions, and all of the sports leagues you can bet on easily being findable without having to jump through additional hoops.

Rewards at BetMGM Kentucky

BetMGM Rewards is the BetMGM Sportsbook’s rewards program that also extends to their casino and poker section.

To level up through the tiers of BetMGM Rewards and earn higher and better rewards, you must earn tier credits. Tier credits are earned by wagering on BetMGM online or at any BetMGM retail location.

Below is a list of the five different tiers, how many tier credits you need to be apart of it, and some of the rewards that come with that level of membership.

🔵 Sapphire

Sapphire is the most basic entry level tier on this list, with you being able to enter it at zero tier credits up to 19,999.

Online rewards you’ll receive with the sapphire tier of membership are a $5 bonus bet on your birthday and a $5 bonus bet on the anniversary of your first real money bet.

⚪️ Pearl

Pearl is the second tier of BetMGM Rewards with 20K or more tier credits being required to join it.

You’ll receive a $10 bonus bet and $10 anniversary bonus bet with this tier as well as a 10% reward point bonus on your BetMGM play.

🟡 Gold

Following pearl is the gold tier of BetMGM Rewards that requires 75K or more tier credits.

Your bonus bets for your birthday and first bet anniversary will be $25 with this tier and you’ll receive a 20% reward point bonus. This tier and every tier after also comes with access to premium customer support.

💠 Platinum

The last tier you can earn through tier credits alone is platinum, which requires 200K or more tier credits.

As a platinum member, your bonus bets for your birthday and anniversary will be $100 and your reward point bonus is 30%. Along with premium customer support, you’ll also get expedited window service at BetMGM resorts or sportsbooks.

⚫️ Noir

Noir is the highest level of BetMGM Rewards you can achieve, with membership to this tier being earned by invitation only.

$200 is the amount your bonus bets will be for your birthday and first bet anniversary. 40% is the reward point bonus you’ll receive. You’ll also have the premium customer support and expedited window service as well as your very own dedicated VIP host.

What Unique Bet Types are Available at BetMGM Kentucky?

Lion’s Boost

A Lion’s Boost parlay is something that’s mentioned again later in this piece but is a unique type of bet that we wanted to cover quickly here.

When you see a Lion’s Boost atop the home screen of BetMGM, it will be a pre-built same game parlay from BetMGM that has competitive odds.

Round Robin

One of the most unique features of BetMGM Sportsbook is Round Robin parlay betting. Obviously BetMGM lets you make a standard same game parlay if you’re looking to wager multiple bets on one game.

But a Round Robin parlay lets you chain together multiple parlays into one bigger parlay, which means you’ll have much higher odds and can potentially win a bigger amount of money if all of your parlays hit.

What makes Round Robin parlays especially user-friendly and generous is that you can still win some money so long as one of your parlays hits. The more parlays you get correct, the more you’ll win.

How Does the BetMGM Kentucky Welcome Offer Compare to Other Sportsbooks?

In comparison to other sportsbook promo codes you’ll come across as a new sports bettor, BetMGM’s is a solid one but perhaps not the most generous.

While being able to receive a second chance with your first bet’s stake is undoubtedly nice, some other sportsbooks offer bet and get welcome offers which reward you guaranteed bonus bets following your first bet settling no matter if it was a win or loss.

Caesars Sportsbook: Caesars Sportsbook is another sportsbook that offers a first bet offer to their new players like BetMGM. The difference is Caesars lets you bet up to $1,250 on your first bet. Additionally, you’ll receive 1,000 tier credits and 1,000 reward credits after your first bet settles. FanDuel Sportsbook: The FanDuel promo code is also similar to BetMGM and Caesars in that they offer a no sweat first bet worth up to $1,000. However, they also have a bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets offer in select states. bet365 Sportsbook: The bet365 bonus code for new players grants them a bet $1 get $200 in bonus bets welcome bonus. Of all the sportsbooks offering bet and get welcome offers, bet365′s gives you the most bang for the lowest buck. Fanatics Sportsbook: The newest sportsbook to the North American betting scene is Fanatics Sportsbook, who also offer a bet and get welcome bonus. You’ll receive $200 in bonus bets following your first bet settling of just $5 or more. WynnBET Sportsbook: Lastly, WynnBET Sportsbook has a bet $20, get $100 in bet credits welcome offer in Massachusetts. Meanwhile, those in Michigan and New Jersey will get a $50 bonus bet plus $50 in casino credit following the settlement of a $20 wager.

What are the BetMGM Promotions for Existing Players?

Lion’s Boost Parlays

This first promotion isn’t a promotion in the same sense as the other ones below. Rather, BetMGM’s Lion’s Boost parlay bet is one that changes daily and is pre-built by BetMGM.

Some days will have a Lion’s Boost parlay with stronger odds and more legs than others, so be sure to check each time you log-in to see what the parlay is that day and if it’s worth betting on or not.

Refer-a-Friend and Rack Up Rewards!

Most legal online sports betting sites have a referral promotion that rewards players who refer a friend to the platform and BetMGM is no different.

You start by accessing BetMGM’s refer-a-friend promotion under the promotions tab and clicking on it. Scroll down to where it says “refer a friend” and send your referral link to whoever it is you’re inviting to BetMGM. Just be sure your friend is in the same state as you are, as you can’t refer to someone out of state.

You’ll then have them register for a BetMGM Sportsbook, casino, or poker account and make their initial deposit. If they sign-up for a BetMGM Sportsbook account, their bonus will be $100 in sports bonuses.

As long as they wager through their $100 in bonus bets within 30 days, you as the invitee will receive $100 in bonus bets as well. Your referral can only wager their bonus bets on markets with -200 or longer odds in order to count for you to receive your bonus bets.

BetMGM lets you refer up to 20 friends, meaning $2,000 in bonus bets is the maximum amount you can earn throughout the duration of this promotion.

NASCAR 3-Wide Challenge

Through Aug. 26, 2023, players can log-into BetMGM each week and enter this promotion to receive three random NASCAR drivers for the next race.

Watch your drivers perform and hope to be one of the best performing players. The players with the best performing team will win prizes and be entered in a drawing at the end of the promotional period for a chance to win a Daytona Prize Package.

Win a Chance to Golf At TPC Sawgrass

Similarly to NASCAR’s promotion, you can receive a team of random golfers each week by opting-into this promotion through Aug. 20.

The players with the best performing golfers will be entered into a drawing for a shot to go golfing with three other guests of your choice at TPC Sawgrass, one of the most prestigious golf courses in the world.

What are the BetMGM Kentucky Banking Options?

One of the most important things for any online sportsbook is having a wide net of options cast for customers when depositing and withdrawing their funds.

Most options you’ll use to deposit can be used to withdraw funds. All deposits are made available right away without any transaction fees attached. Withdrawal times will take one to five business days in nearly every method with the exception of cash or a Play+ Card which are both instantaneous.

Deposit methods 🏦

Debit/Credit card Online bank transfer Venmo E-Check Skrill Play+ Card PlayNearMe Cash

Withdrawal methods 💵

Online bank transfer PayPal Venmo Skrill Play+ Card Wire transfer Cash Check through mail

Available Bet Types at BetMGM Kentucky

As you’d expect from a sportsbook with the reputation that BetMGM has, you will find all kinds of bet types available across all kinds of sports ranging from football and basketball to snooker and table tennis. Below is a bulleted list of all kinds of bet types you can expect to find when wagering on BetMGM Sportsbook.

Obviously you’ll have the traditional types of wager like moneyline, spread, and total available. Additionally, futures bets, prop bets, and live betting markets are also offered by BetMGM.

In particular, BetMGM’s futures bets stand out above some of their competitors. Some sportsbooks will limit your futures markets to solely focusing on the winner of an event like the Super Bowl or NBA Finals or individual award winners like MVP.

BetMGM will take you a few steps deeper into the game with futures markets covering the exact finish in certain divisions, who will lead a league in certain statistical categories, and what the exact matchup of a championship game will look like.

BetMGM has Lion’s boost bets as well, which are parlays built by BetMGM with strong odds that could save you the time from building a parlay of your own.

Moneyline Spread (A.K.A. Run line, puck line, etc.) Totals Player prop bets Team prop bets Game prop bets Live bets Live parlays Futures bets Lion’s boost

Kentucky Sports Teams to Bet on at BetMGM KY

Kentucky Wildcats

The Kentucky Wildcats are one of the most storied college sports teams in history. They’re considered a “Blue Blood” of men’s college basketball due to their historical accolades.

Kentucky has won eight national championships in basketball, which is the second most all-time behind UCLA. They also rank second in all-time wins in men’s college basketball with 2,377 wins entering the 2023 season.

Louisville Cardinals

In the state of Kentucky, no rivalry is more heated than Kentucky vs the Louisville Cardinals. Even though Louisville now plays in the ACC instead of the SEC, these two schools go at it every time they play.

Officially, Louisville has two national championships to their name with their third in 2013 being vacated. Louisville’s basketball program is in a time of transition entering the 2023 season, but they remain a storied program nonetheless.

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers

Another Kentucky Wildcat rival are the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers, who play in Conference USA. Although their basketball team hasn’t seen the same level of success as their rivals (Just one Final Four appearance in 102 seasons), their football team has made a bowl game in all but one season since 2014.

Murray State Racers

The Murray State Racers may not play in the biggest conference (The Ohio Valley Conference), but they were put on the map on a national scale in 2018 thanks to Ja Morant, who went on to become one of the NBA’s ascendant young superstars.

Morehead State Eagles

Finally, the Morehead State Eagles also play in the OVC. Once again, this program isn’t the most prestigious, but they’ve won their conference regular season championship a respectable ten times.

Nearby professional sports teams

Although Kentucky doesn’t have any professional sports teams in the NFL, NBA, MLB, or NHL, they’re surrounded by a plethora of teams in these leagues that Kentucky residents could be fans of.

The nearest NFL teams include the Indianapolis Colts, Tennessee, Titans, Cincinnati Bengals, and Cleveland Browns. In the NBA, the Memphis Grizzlies and Indiana Pacers, Chicago Bulls, and Cleveland Cavaliers are nearby.

In baseball, the Cincinnati Reds and Cleveland Guardians are the closest teams. As for the NHL, the Columbus Blue Jackets, St. Louis Blues, and and Nashville Predators are the closest teams.

How Can I Reach the BetMGM Kentucky Customer Support?

As mentioned above, BetMGM has a couple of different ways you can get into contact with their customer support team. Those options are live chat and email address.

Additionally, you’ll find an FAQ page with all kinds of pages dedicated to trying to help you troubleshoot any issues you might come across if you want to try and solve it on your own before contacting a member of BetMGM’s customer support team.

Live chat box

The quickest way to get a response on BetMGM’s app or desktop page is to contact customer support through their live chat box. BetMGM’s live chat box is available 24/7 to ensure you can receive the help you need no matter what day or time it is.

You won’t have to wait long for a response from the customer support team when you contact them through live chat. Although they may require you to upload certain documents during the process of giving you help, the experience using their live chat is a good one.

Email address

Another option for you is to send an email to BetMGM’s customer support team. When you click on the email option, a screen will pop up asking for some basic information.

Include your first and last name, email, date of birth, subject, and description of your problem. You can also then upload any documentation or pictures that will help them aid you quicker before hitting submit and awaiting your response.

What are the Terms & Conditions of BetMGM Kentucky?

The terms and conditions for BetMGM’s welcome offer as it stands before their launch in Kentucky are as follows.

New players only, 21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MD, MI, NJ, TN, VA, PA, OH, WV, WY only. Full T&C apply.

Conclusion of Our BetMGM Kentucky Review

There’s a reason BetMGM is becoming one of the most popular sportsbooks in the U.S. We really like their welcome bonus for a first bet offer worth up to $1,000. Although it might not be the best welcome offer in the industry, it’s a very good one that new players will appreciate.

The BetMGM mobile app is also a big strength, as is their customer support, amount of prop bets and betting markets, and unique bet types. The main area that could stand to slightly improve is offering a wider variety of promotions for returning customers.

When BetMGM launches in the Bluegrass State, this should rank as one of the first Kentucky sports betting sites you flock to as a new player.

BetMGM Kentucky Bonus Code FAQ

What’s the BetMGM KY bonus code?

The BetMGM Kentucky bonus code will most likely be a first bet offer worth up to $1,000 in bonus bets. So if you place a wager on the Kentucky Wildcats to win a game and don’t win, your amount will be paid back to you in bonus bets.

If you wagered $50 or less, you’ll receive that amount in the form of one single bonus bet. If you wager above $50, that amount will be divided into five bonus bets equal to 20% of your first bet’s amount.

Can I bet on college sports on BetMGM KY?

Yes, Kentucky will be a state where you can bet on college sports. Not every state that has legalized online sports betting lets sports bettors wager on college sports through an online sportsbook.

But seeing as Kentucky doesn’t house any professional sports team in the NFL, NBA, NHL, or MLB, it comes as no surprise to see college sports be legal in the state.

There will not be any restrictions for sports bettors looking to wager on the likes of the Kentucky Wildcats, Louisville Cardinals, or any other college sports team -- including NCAA football.

When will the BetMGM Sportsbook launch in Kentucky?

BetMGM Sportsbook can be expected to go live on Sept. 28, 2023 for Bluegrass State players. This is the day online sports betting is set to launch, and BetMGM will be one of the states you’ll be able to sign-up for on launch day.

Their launch will come a few weeks into the 2023 NFL season and a month before the NBA and NHL return to join the sports calendar.

Will I need to be a resident of Kentucky to place a bet on BetMGM?

Even if you’re not a resident of Kentucky and are just passing through the state for a short time period, you’ll be able to wager on BetMGM Sportsbook or any other sports betting site.

The key to remember is it doesn’t matter which state you live in, as it only matters which state you’re in at the moment you’re placing your sports bet.

How do I redeem the BetMGM KY bonus code?

When the time comes for you to redeem the BetMGM Kentucky bonus code, you can do so by searching for their website or downloading their app for starters.

You’ll be prompted to enter and verify personal information during the sign-up process. If you have a bonus code, you can type it in then. But if you don’t, you’ll still be enrolled in their first bet welcome offer.

After you’ve made your first deposit of at least $10 and have read and agreed to BetMGM’s terms and conditions, then you may begin placing your first bet and waiting for it to settle.

If your bet wins, you’ll simply keep your earnings and get your stake back. If you don’t win, you’ll receive your stake back in the form of bonus bets.

Can I bet on the Kentucky Derby on BetMGM KY?

Yes, the Kentucky Derby will absolutely be able to be wagered on through BetMGM Sportsbook or any other online race book.

BetMGM won’t be the only option for horse race bettors to wager through, as the likes of TwinSpires and others are incredibly popular destinations for online horse race bettors.

