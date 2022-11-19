If you’re a soccer fan looking to bet for the first time on team Canada or any other team in soccer’s biggest stage, the World Cup, you came to the right place as the Inquirer has the best promo codes for new players.

Canada has only been in one previous World Cup, so there’s more excitement than there’s been around team Canada in a long time.

More on the best Canada World Cup betting promos

Canada World Cup offer of the Week: Caesars Sportsbook

For new customers looking to wager on Canada in their first World Cup appearance of the 2000′s, the Inquirer recommends Caesars Sportsbook as our best offer of the week.

Not only does Caesars have by far and away the most generous welcome offer of any sportsbook, but their coverage of the 2022 tournament allows players to dive into team Canada’s games deeply.

Players can bet on Canada making it past the group stage, and winning the whole thing with Caesars’ future bets. But Caesars’ best quality this tournament is the number of live odds boosts props available for users.

Caesars has game and player props aplenty for Canada and every other team as well. All of these factors are why Caesars has received the nod from the Inquirer for this spot.

Ranking the best Canada World Cup promo codes

1. Caesars Sportsbook promo code INQUIRERFULL - $1,250 first bet on Caesars plus casino rewards

If you’re looking for the biggest welcome offer on the market, Caesars Sportsbook is the destination for you. New players can claim a $1,250 first bet on Caesars at sign-up.

Additionally, Caesars will give you 1,000 tier credits and rewards credits to use on Caesars Casino, one of the most respected and established casinos around.

To enroll in this fantastic promotion, the only step you need to ensure taking is typing in promo code INQUIRERFULL during sign-up. After this, you’ll be free to place any wager of your choice up to $1,250. If this loses, your stake gets refunded in free bets. You’ll then receive your casino rewards following the settlement of your first wager.

You’ll find anything and everything related to the 2022 World Cup on Caesars. This ranges from team and player props to futures bets regarding the World Cup final, and who will win awards like the golden ball award.

2. BetMGM Sportsbook promo code INQUIRERMGM - $1,000 risk-free bet

Another sportsbook you can choose that has a welcome offer with a gracious amount is BetMGM Sportsbook. With BetMGM, you can claim a $1,000 risk-free bet by using promo code INQUIRERMGM during registration.

Redeeming their welcome offer works in a similar way to Caesars. Following registration, place your first wager on any prop of your choice up to $1,000. If you’re unsuccessful with your wager, you can rest assured knowing you’ll be refunded that amount in the form of free bets.

BetMGM may not have the same length of experience as some competitors out there, as their online sportsbook has only been operational since 2018. But in that short time, BetMGM has proved itself to be reliable and a great destination for fans of any sport to bet with.

Fans will find competitive soccer odds and a consistently large number of live odds boosts props to consider for all of the biggest games on any given day and more with this platform.

3. FanDuel Sportsbook promo No Sweat First Bet - $1,000 risk-free bet

The next sportsbook we recommend to new sports bettors is FanDuel, who have become arguably the most popular sports betting destination in the U.S. FanDuel’s app has received nothing bur marvelous reviews from users and is as safe a place as any to place your wagers.

It helps that they have a welcome offer that matches BetMGM as being one of the most charitable in the betting industry. They dub their welcome offer a ‘No Sweat First Bet,’ meaning you don’t have to sweat losing your first bet up to $1,000.

Unlike the competitors listed above, FanDuel doesn’t have a promo code attached to their welcome offer, meaning you can get straight to placing your first bet on this year’s World Cup following the completion of your account.

When you throw in the live odds boosts props and parlay building system which is second to none, you have a sportsbook that’s absolutely worth a shot if you’re a new player.

4. BetRivers Sportsbook promo - Second chance bet up to $500

One of the sportsbooks that’s only going to grow in popularity as a result of this year’s tournament is BetRivers. But despite lacking in name recognition, BetRivers offers all the features you can look for in a sportsbook.

They offer livestreaming, which only a select few sportsbooks currently have. Their live betting is second to none, and they’re an incredibly friendly option for new users.

BetRivers has a dedicated page to teaching you the basics of sports betting and also offers a tab of statistics for each game you may be interested in betting on so you can make the best informed decisions possible.

Their welcome offer is a kind one in the form of a second chance bet up to $500. This offer also doesn’t need a promo code to be entered during registration.

5. BetParx promo - $750 risk-free bet

BetParx is another sportsbook whose best days are still ahead of them. BetParx may not be available in as many states as its competitors. But if you’re a soccer fan living in a state where you can sign-up for an account, you won’t want to miss the opportunity to do so.

BetParx’s welcome offer is a fantastic one, as they’re giving new players a $750 risk-free bet upon sign-up. This is yet another off that doesn’t require a promo code, as you’ll be automatically enrolled following registration.

On BetParx, you’ll find as many as hundreds of props on any soccer game, and these props will have among the most competitive odds as any other sportsbook out there. It also has a very nice user interphase.

If you’re willing to give something new a try, you’ll love everything about what this up and coming sportsbook has to offer.

Additional 2022 World Cup promo codes to use

SuperBook Sports promo - 100% first wager bonus up to $1,000

Yet another sportsbook that offers a welcome offer up to $1,000 is SuperBook Sports. SuperBook Sports is one of the best sportsbooks for players looking for a lot of promotions. Not only is their welcome offer a marvelous promotion, but they routinely have a lot of promotions for existing users, particularly for some of the biggest sporting events.

Their welcome offer gets you $1,000 you can use to place on a tournament bet, with the assurance of knowing that money isn’t actually going to have to come from your bank account.

It’s an easy welcome offer to redeem that doesn’t need a promo code during sign-up, which allows you to start browsing all the options SuperBook has for you even quicker.

SugarHouse promo - $500 second chance bet

Sugarhouse’s welcome promotion is identical to BetRivers. It’s no coincidence actually, as BetRivers’ owners are the parent company for SugarHouse, which runs very similarly to its sibling brand.

That holds true in both Sugarhouse’s welcome offer and how the user interphase looks and runs. The welcome offer is redeemed identically to BetRivers, with no promo code being needed.

You’ll find a very neat and clean app with sections designed to help educate you on betting as a whole, as well as the specific prop bets or wagers you’re tempted to place. The biggest difference between these platforms is that SugarHouse is only available in Connecticut.

SI Sportsbook promo code SI200 - Bet $5 win $200 in free bets

SI Sportsbook is a site with a kind promo code that can give new users to the platform $200 in free bets following the placement of their first wager of $5. To redeem this offer, make an SI Sportsbook account and type promo code S1200 when prompted.

This sportsbook offers everything a soccer fan can desire, including a massive selection of prop bets and futures bets.

SI also does a marvelous job at offering a lot of promotions existing users can take advantage of, ensuring they’re not forgotten about following their initial welcome offer.

How to redeem your 2022 World Cup promo code

Pay a visit to the sportsbook of your choosing Click or tap the ‘Sign-Up’ button Register for an account by entering and verifying your personal details Type in your offer’s promo code when prompted Read your welcome offer’s T&C’s Finish setting up your account Make your first deposit and be aware different companies have different minimum deposit amounts Place your first wager on any market of your choice Following the settlement of your first bet, you’ll receive your free bets and bonus funds Your free bets and bonus funds have a time limit before they expire How long you have to use your bonus or free bet before they expire can be found in the specific offer’s Terms and Conditions

Team Canada’s World Cup history

The very first World Cup was held all the way back in 1930. Excluding the 2022 World Cup, the tournament has been played 21 times in the world’s history. Of those 21 tournaments, Canada only participated one single time.

Their only appearance came in 1986, when Mexico was the host country. Unfortunately for team Canada, their stay in the tournament was incredibly short.

In that tournament, their best players were Canadien soccer legends Dale Mitchell and Bob Lenarduzzi.

Canada never made it past group play in their lone appearance. They lost all three group play games to France, Soviet Union, and Hungary. Their respective losses came by scores of 1-0, 2-0, and 2-0.

Therefore, Canada enters the 2022 World Cup not just searching for their first ever win, but their first ever goal as well.

For reference as to how long it’s been since Canada has been in the tournament, look no further than this statistic. Head coach John Herdman is 47 years old, and was just 11 years old the last time Canada made the grandest stage in soccer.

World Cup Result 1986 Group Stage

What are Canada’s 2022 World Cup odds?

Sportsbooks aren’t sold on Canada as a serious contender in World Cup futures bets. Caesars Sportsbook has their odds to win it all at +15000. In comparison to the other 31 teams in the competition, those odds are the 12th worst.

When comparing their World Cup betting odds to their neighbor countries of the U.S.A. and Mexico, they’re at the bottom of that trio, as the U.S. and Mexico both have odds of +10000.

In terms of their latest odds of winning the group stage, Canada is the biggest underdog in Group F. Canada’s odds to win group f are +1400. Their competition in the group is Belgium (-175), Croatia (+240), and Morocco (+1000).

The reigning World Cup champions have the second best odds of repeating at odds of +600. However, the team with the best futures odds of winning is the team with the most World Cups, Brazil.

Previewing the 2022 team Canada World Cup roster

Although the latest World Cup odds don’t view Canada in a favorable light, this is a team that has a lot of confidence in itself to cause some serious upsets.

It all starts with one of the biggest rising stars in the sport, 22 year old forward Jonathan David. David already has impressive accolades to his name, particularly a golden boot award from the 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup where he scored a tournament record six goals.

In the French Ligue 1 where top superstars like Neymar, Lionel Messi, and Kylian Mbappé play, David tied for the second most goals with nine while also registering three assists.

In addition to David, forward Alphonso Davies and midfielder Tajon Buchanan are the other two representatives of a youth movement in Canada that could make them serious contenders in future tournaments. Davies and Buchanan are just 22 and 23 respectively.

Those three are the catalysts for the team, but there are question remarks surrounding how well the rest of their team can and will perform. If they can play as well as they did against Jamaica when they qualified for the event with a 4-0 win, there’s potential for Canada to have a better showing than World Cup betting odds project.

Player Name Player Position Player Age Milan Borjan Goalkeeper 35 James Pantemis Goalkeeper 25 Dayne St. Clair Goalkeeper 25 Sam Adekugbe Defender 27 Derek Cornelius Defender 24 Joel Waterman Defender 29 Alistair Johnston Defender 24 Richie Laryea Defender 27 Kamal Miller Defender 25 Steven Vitoria Defender 35 Liam Fraser Midfielder 24 Stephen Eustaquio Midfielder 25 Atiba Hutchinson Midfielder 39 Mark-Anthony Kaye Midfielder 27 Ismael Kone Midfielder 20 Jonathan Osorio Midfielder 30 Samuel Piette Midfielder 27 David Wotherspoon Midfielder 32 Tajon Buchanan Forward 23 Lucas Cavallini Forward 29 Jonathan David Forward 22 Alphonso Davies Forward 22 Cyle Larin Forward 27 Liam Millar Forward 23 Ike Ugbo Forward 24 Junior Hoilett Forward 32

Looking at Canada’s 2022 World Cup schedule

Group Stage Opponent Date Belgium Wednesday Nov. 23 2:00 p.m. EST Croatia Sunday Nov. 27 11:00 a.m. EST Morocco Thursday Dec. 1 10:00 a.m. EST

