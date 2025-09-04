🦅 Your Eagles season kickoff guide | Things to Do

The Birds are back, and Fringe Fest has begun — September in Philly is officially in full swing. Whether you’re watching the Eagles game with a Saquon hoagie in hand or biking down car-free streets, this week blends hometown pride, open-air adventures, and a little cultural controversy. From street fests to statue drama, here’s what’s happening:

This week’s lineup:

🦅 What to eat at the Linc: A guide to this season’s stadium food. 🎭 Fringe Fest begins: The wildest shows to see and where to see them. 🪨 The Rocky statue drama: Why it’s still at the top of the Art Museum steps — and why readers want it gone.

🦅 What to know before Eagles-Cowboys: Food, trains, and where to watch

The Birds kick off their home season Thursday night — and we’re pumped they’re back. Whether you’re heading to the Linc or posting up on the couch, we’ve got you. Here’s your guide to the new Birria Fry Bomb and what to eat and drink at the stadium, plus how to ride SEPTA’s just-saved express trains for free, and how to watch the game from home.

The best things to do this week

🎤 Boyz II Men to sing the anthem at the Linc: Philly’s beloved R&B icons will perform the national anthem ahead of Thursday’s Eagles-Cowboys home opener — their first time singing for the Birds since 2018. Expect harmonies and goose bumps.

🍒 Rita’s x Eagles vodka is here: Rita’s has teamed up with the Eagles’ Bird Gang Spirits to launch water-ice-flavored vodka just in time for the season opener. Available in mango and wild black cherry, it’s sold at Philly-area BOTLD shops and online.

🥃 Rob & Glenn bottle signing: It’s Always Sunny stars Rob McElhenney and Glenn Howerton are back in Philly for bottle signings of their Four Walls whiskey. Catch them at Fine Wine & Good Spirits in Northeast Philly on Friday and Columbus Commons on Saturday.

🥪 Saquon’s hoagie drop: Eagles running back Saquon Barkley now has his own Wawa sandwich — a “mad basic” turkey hoagie with lettuce, onions, spicy mustard, and plenty of Philly pride. It’s available for a limited time, just in time for game day.

🛏️ Dormcore takeover: Move-in season is now a full-blown design trend. From pastel fridge bridges to $2,000 color-coordinated layouts, Philly-area students are transforming their dorms into TikTok-worthy spaces. Peek inside designer setups at Penn State, Temple, and St. Joe’s.

🚶‍♀️ Open Streets: The first weekend of car-free Sundays is here. Walnut and Locust Streets (from 15th to 19th) transform into a lively pedestrian zone filled with games, street performers, and food vendors.

🎭 Fringe Fest 2025 kicks off: With a record 346 shows on the calendar, Fringe Fest can feel like a lot. But don’t stress — we asked artists and organizers for insider picks and advice. Whether you’re after immersive cabarets, experimental musicals, or just want to pick a show at random, there’s something for you.

📅 My calendar picks this week: Eating a Saquon hoagie while screaming at the Eagles game from my couch, catching the weirdest Fringe Fest shows, and strolling down car-free Walnut Street during Open Streets.

The thing of the week

Sabrina Carpenter’s glam-horror music video is a Bucks-meets-West Philly fever dream. Pop star Sabrina Carpenter just dropped the video for her new single “Tears,” and it’s giving Rocky Horror realness. The Quakertown native wakes up in a field, stumbles into a creepy mansion, and finds none other than West Philly’s own Colman Domingo — in full Frank-N-Furter-style drag. What follows? Disembodied hands, campy chaos, and Carpenter stripping down to her skivvies while belting out lines like, “Baby, just do the dishes, I’ll give you what you want.” Domingo is magnetic, the aesthetics are wild, and yes, Philly wins again.

Summer fun this week and beyond

⚽ World Cup ticket sales begin. The first ticket lottery for the 2026 FIFA World Cup opens Sept. 10 — including for Philly’s six games at the Linc. You’ll need a FIFA ID and Visa card to apply. Here’s how to enter.

🔔 Painted bells and block parties. Philadelphia’s 250th birthday plans now include neighborhood festivals, public art, and upgraded block parties — with local artists designing Liberty Bells to spotlight community history and culture.

🍅 Where to get tomato pie in Philly. From South Philly staples to vegan takes and sourdough spins, here’s where to grab a slice of this underrated Philly classic.

🛁 Sound baths are booming in Philly. Post-COVID, this meditative, music-driven wellness trend has moved from yoga studios to venues, schools — even cat cafes.

🥾 Hiking Pennsylvania’s toughest trail — in just 2.5 days. The 43-mile Black Forest Trail tested Jason Nark’s strength, planning, and mental grit — and helped him rediscover his own resilience. Think you could take this monster on?

Our critic’s picks

🎤 Thursday: Haim launches its I Quit tour at the Mann Center. Also: Rilo Kiley reunites after 17 years to play the Met Philly, and Mac DeMarco brings his chill vibes to Franklin Music Hall.

🎶 Friday: Leon Bridges and Charley Crockett co-headline The Crooner & The Cowboy tour at the Mann, joined by Reyna Tropical. Meanwhile, Maxwell croons at the Borgata in Atlantic City.

🎵 Saturday: Sting and Shaggy’s One Fine Day festival takes over the Mann, featuring O.A.R., Marcia Griffiths, Big Freedia, and more. Plus: the Haverford Township Music Festival is free and stacked.

🎸 Monday & Tuesday: The Pogues return (without Shane MacGowan) for a Rum, Sodomy & the Lash anniversary show at Franklin Music Hall. Tuesday, Pulp plays the Met behind their first album in 24 years.

Read more music picks.

The take

📣 Philly has spoken — and most readers say the second Rocky statue at the top of the Art Museum steps has overstayed its welcome. Stephanie Farr followed up on her column with the results: A majority of poll voters and dozens of e-mailers agree it’s time for Stallone’s “temporary” casting to go. The museum, city, and Visitor Center still won’t say why it hasn’t been removed.

