🪕 What to see at the Philadelphia Folk Fest | Things to Do

This weekend, explore New Jersey’s delicious oyster scene, enjoy the Philadelphia Folk Fest, and dance at the West Philly art-meets-block party fest.

Ever wanted to learn how to make a shekere? Or explore African art? Head to West Philly this Saturday for the free Community Art Day X Urban Art Fest 52, which is part block party and part art festival celebrating African arts, culture, and music. There are events for all ages, including readings at Hakim’s Bookstore & Gift Shop, a fashion show, and live jazz, hip-hop, and soul performances, as well as jewelry workshops, art vendors, and food. Here’s what you need to know.

The best things to do this week

🦪 Shucking delicious: It’s oyster week here at the Inquirer! Oysters are in the midst of a renaissance in New Jersey and lucky for us, food critic Craig LaBan rounded up the six best Jersey oysters.

🪕 Head to the farm: The Philadelphia Folk Fest returns this weekend with John Oates, Gangstagrass, and more than 50 other folk, bluegrass, and country acts at Montgomery County’s Old Pool Farm.

🐦 Look up: Birding groups are popular in Philly, where you can see incredible species in and around the city. We took a fun video tour with LGBTQ birding group Philly Queer Birders.

🛍️ Great finds: If you’re down the Shore and looking for a break from the beach, there are some incredible places to shop. Here are six antique and thrift stores worth the trip.

✏️ Get ready: School starts on Aug. 26 which means now is the time to explore the free supplies, backpack giveaways, and drives in Philly.

📅 My calendar picks this week: Caribbean Festival, Jazz and Wine Under the Blue Moon, Festival of India

The thing of the week

There’s a new baby at the Philadelphia Zoo this week. Meet Jambi, the first Sumatran orangutan born in Philly in the last 15 years, which staff called a “major conservation win.” (This species of orangutan is critically endangered.) The adorable baby boy had an introduction party this week (cake included) as he hung onto his mom Tua. Named after a city in Indonesia, Jambi will probably stay close to mom for several months before he starts exploring independently so now is a great time to get those mother-son photos.

Summer fun this week and beyond

🌹 The one to watch: The Golden Bachelorette — where a group of seniors vie for one woman’s hand — premieres its inaugural season in September. Meet the Philly contestant.

💌 Ask them anything: Dating can be impossibly difficult in Philly — which has the highest proportion of unmarried people of the country’s biggest cities — but this pair of friends is giving out free (successful!) dating advice.

🎞️ Upcoming: Following the awards season for her latest film American Fiction, Philly-raised actor Erika Alexander is coming back home in September for a special celebration of her 40-year career including screenings and live events. She’s also getting her own street — Erika Alexander Way.

🍍 New BYOB: Newcomer Das Good Cafe just opened in Germantown as an all-day cafe with Southeast Asian and Hawaiian flair, from build-your-own breakfast sandwiches to Lao burgers to banh mi and more.

🐶 For the kids: Bluey is coming to King of Prussia Mall. An immersive experience called CAMP arrives in December, offering families the chance to explore and play in Bluey’s home.

Our critic’s picks

Pop music critic Dan DeLuca breaks down a few of the biggest shows this weekend and next week (including The Boss!)

💖 Sunday: Catch Pink at the Linc. In 2023, Doyletown’s own Alecia Moore brought her high-wire act to Citizens Bank Park. This year, the Bucks County native’s “Summer Carnival Tour” continues across the street in the even larger Linc. Sheryl Crow and the Script open.

🎸 Wednesday: The Boss will be back at Citizens Bank Park after rescheduling two shows last August for health issues. There was lots of moaning among longtime fans last year about unvaried shows, but the set lists have cracked open nicely on the Jersey rocker’s current European tour. (He’s got a second show on Friday Aug. 23). Here’s what you need to know.

🎤 Also Wednesday: Childish Gambino plays at the Wells Fargo Center. Multi-hyphenate Donald Glover has his music hat back on. The Atlanta creator released a new version of the album 03.15.20 — initially issued at the very start of the pandemic — with the new title Atavista. Willow opens.

The take: Restaurants bet on merch

Tote bags, ashtrays, baseball caps, and T-shirts are becoming part of the menu options at various restaurants in and around Philly. It’s part of the dining scene’s growing merch industry that has seen some incredibly cool designs that have also helped with each spot’s marketing efforts. Unsurprisingly, the zanier the swag, the better. Is restaurant merch the new band T-shirt? Are you sporting a Kismet Bagels cap or Tattooed Mom tee? Let me know!

This week I’m listening to Omar Apollo’s God Said No. What’s on your end-of-summer playlist? Let me know!