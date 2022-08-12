The Eagles open up the 2022 NFL preseason against the New York Jets on Friday night in South Philadelphia, where all eyes will be on Jalen Hurts.

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni told reporters he expects his starters to play for one or two series tonight at Lincoln Financial Field, meaning fans should get to see Hurts in some action. But Eagles beat writer Josh Tolentino reported that due to the injuries sustained by multiple starters, the team will likely use caution in deploying its first-team offense and defense.

Among those not expected to see the field Friday night is wide receiver DeVonta Smith, who is recovering from a minor groin injury. Center Jason Kelce also won’t play after having surgery on his elbow described as a “routine clean-out.” Though there’s no official timetable, Eagles beat writer Jeff McLane reported he’s expected to return in time for the Birds’ season opener against the Detroit Lions on Sept. 11.

All told, the Eagles had 15 players listed on the injury report Wednesday, including 13 players who did not practice.

The game will air at 7:30 p.m. on NBC10. Returning to the booth is play-by-play announcer Scott Graham, the former Phillies broadcaster in his 11th year calling Eagles preseason games. Back alongside Graham is former offensive lineman Ross Tucker, who joined the booth in 2019 after Mike Mayock left to become the general manager of the Las Vegas Raiders. Dave Spadaro will report from the sidelines.

Of course, the game will also air on 94.1 WIP, where fans can listen to Merrill Reese begin what will be his 45th season calling Eagles games — the longest tenure in the NFL, which dates back to 1977. Reese, who signed a new deal back in March that will keep him in the booth through the 2024 season, will once again be joined by former Eagles receiver Mike Quick. WIP host Howard Eskin will handle sideline reporting duties.

Fans living outside the Philadelphia market can watch the game on NFL+, the league’s new streaming service. It’ll set you back $4.99 a month, though there is a free seven-day trial. The Eagles’ second preseason game against the Cleveland Browns will also air on the NFL Network.

Here’s what you need to know about Friday’s preseason game:

Jets at Eagles: Week 1 preseason game

When: Friday, Aug. 12

Where: Lincoln Financial Field

Time: Kickoff is 7:30 p.m.

TV: NBC10 (Scott Graham, Ross Tucker, Dave Spadaro)

Radio: 94.1 WIP (Merrill Reese, Mike Quick, Howard Eskin)

Spanish Radio: La Mega 105.7 (Rickie Ricardo, Oscar Budejan, Bill Kulik)

Streaming: NBC Sports app, My Teams app (require cable authentication), FuboTV, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, DirecTV Stream (all require a subscription)

Media coverage of Eagles-Jets

As with every training camp session, Inquirer staff writers Jeff McLane, EJ Smith, and Josh Tolentino will be covering all the action live on Twitter. Notes and observations about the day’s practice will be at Inquirer.com/eagles. Our Sports Daily newsletter will also feature preseason news and highlights.

On NBC, coverage begins at 7 p.m. with Eagles Preseason Kickoff, which will feature a pregame interview with head coach Nick Sirianni and an all-access feature with new Eagles linebacker and Camden, N.J., native Haason Reddick. Eagles Preseason Final will air following the game, featuring John Clark, Ross Tucker, and Mike Quick.

Coverage on NBC Sports Philadelphia begins with Birds Huddle at 6 p.m., hosted by Barrett Brooks and Amy Fadool Kane. That will lead into Eagles Pregame Live at 6:30 p.m., featuring Brooks, Michael Barkann, and Reuben Frank, who will all return for Eagles Postgame Live following the game.

NBC Sports Philadelphia plans to announce who will replace Ray Didinger and Seth Joyner on its pre- and postgame coverage prior to the start of the regular season. Didinger retired in May after covering the Eagles for 53 years, and Joyner left to join the Eagles postgame show on JAKIB Media Partners alongside Derrick Gunn, Devan Kaney, and former 97.5 The Fanatic host Mike Missanelli. That show debuts Sept. 11 following the Eagles Week 1 game against the Detroit Lions.

Coverage of the Eagles’ first preseason game on 94.1 WIP begins at 6 p.m., with Glen Macnow, Ike Reese, Eliot Shorr-Parks, and Howard Eskin. Rob Ellis and Rob Charry will handle postgame hosting duties.

What to know about the Eagles

Remaining preseason schedule and season opener

Aug. 16: Roster cut from 90 to 85 players by 4 p.m.

Aug. 18 and 19: Joint practice against the Cleveland Browns in Berea, Ohio

Aug. 21: Second preseason game, Eagles at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. (NBC10, NFL Network, 94.1 WIP)

Aug. 23: Roster cut from 85 to 80 players by 4 p.m.

Aug. 24 and 25: Joint practice against the Miami Dolphins in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Aug. 27: Third preseason game, Eagles at Miami Dolphins, 7 p.m. (NBC10, 94.1 WIP)

Aug. 30: Roster cut from 80 to 53 players by 4 p.m.

Sept. 11: Week 1, Eagles at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. (Fox)

