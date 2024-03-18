Eagles news: Birds add another linebacker; thoughts on Kenny Pickett trade; best remaining free agents
Josh Sweat will also be back in Philly next season after agreeing to restructure his contract. Where does that leave Haason Reddick?
Over the weekend, the Eagles have agreed to sign linebacker Oren Burks, who played for the San Francisco 49ers last season.
The Eagles also added a quarterback Friday, landing Kenny Pickett in a trade with the Steelers. Here's what you need to know about the quarterback who grew up rooting for the Birds.
The Eagles signed several free agents on defense, including safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson. But they won't mater if Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, and others don't improve their play, writes columnist Marcus Hayes.
There were hard feelings after Gardner-Johnson left the Eagles last offseason, which he spoke about with reporters.
Looking ahead to the NFL draft, here are eight prospects who will reportedly meet with the Eagles.
Eagles to sign linebacker Oren Burks
The Eagles have agreed to terms on a one-year contract with former San Francisco 49ers linebacker Oren Burks on Saturday, according to a league source confirming a report from The Athletic.
Burks, 28, has spent the last two seasons mostly as a key special-teams contributor and backup linebacker with the Niners, but started five games last year while playing 34% of the team’s defensive snaps. He had 46 tackles, one interception, and one pass breakup with his expanded role in the defense and came off the bench in Super Bowl LVIII when Niners’ linebacker Dre Greenlaw ruptured his Achilles.
Best remaining NFL free agents on the market
We're in the second week of free agency, and while the well has significantly dried up, there are still a number of top NFL players available.
Former Broncos safety Justin Simmons, who has experiencing playing in new defensive coordinator Vic Fangio's system, has yet to sign with another team.
Sielski: Thoughts on Eagles trading for Kenny Pickett
For an NFL team, the process of settling on a backup quarterback never solely comes down to the quality and profile of the backup quarterback … or the quality and profile of the starting quarterback. It would be convenient if it did. Match the young, promising prospect with the grizzled, savvy veteran. Match a mobile No. 1 QB with a mobile No. 2 QB. Match a pocket passer with a pocket passer. Match the established starter with a capable clipboard-holder whose presence won’t foster controversy.
Of course, in a salary-cap league, nothing is ever that convenient. Nothing is ever that easy. Unless a team stumbles into drafting or acquiring an all-time all-timer — a Mahomes, a Brady, a Peyton Manning — the most effective cheat code for building a Super Bowl-caliber team comes down to this: Get elite performance from an inexpensive quarterback — usually, this quarterback is still on his rookie contract — while using the remaining ample cap space to surround him with plenty of talent. This was the formula that the Eagles followed in winning Super Bowl LII and reaching LVII, and it extended to their backups as well. Nick Foles counted just $1.6 million against the cap in 2017-18, and Gardner Minshew’s cap number in 2022-23 was $2.54 million, according to the database Overthecap.com.
Eagles free agency tracker
The Eagles entered the NFL’s free agency period several holes to fill and more than 20 players set to hit the market.
Here are the players the Eagles have added or plan to add:
Running back Saquon Barkley: Three-year deal worth up to $37.75 million, with $26 million guaranteed
Defensive end Bryce Huff: Three-year deal worth up to $51.1 million with $34.4 million guaranteed
Linebacker Zack Baun: One-year deal
Offensive lineman Matt Hennessy: One-year deal
Wide receiver DeVante Parker: One-year deal
Safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson: Three-year deal worth up to $33 million
Linebacker Devin White: One-year deal reportedly worth up to $7.5 million.
Quarterback Kenny Pickett: Trade with Pittsburgh Steelers
Linebacker Oren Burks: One-year deal
Julio Jones and the other former Eagles players that remain unsigned
After a week of NFL free agency, 13 former Eagles players have yet to be signed by other teams.
Among those yet to sign are Julio Jones, the seven-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro the Eagles added to the team in October. Jones, 35, had just 11 catches in 10 games last season, but did manage to haul in three touchdowns.
2024 NFL calendar: Upcoming dates
March 24 to 27: Annual League Meeting, Orlando, Fla.
April 19: Deadline for restricted free agents to sign offer sheets
April 25 to 27: NFL Draft, Detroit
Sept. 5: NFL 2024 season kickoff, hosted by defending Super Bowl LVIII champions Kansas City Chiefs
Sept. 6. Eagles host the NFL's first game in Brazil at Corinthians Arena in Sao Paulo.
