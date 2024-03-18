Eagles news: Birds add another linebacker; thoughts on Kenny Pickett trade; best remaining free agents

Sielski: Thoughts on Eagles trading for Kenny Pickett

For an NFL team, the process of settling on a backup quarterback never solely comes down to the quality and profile of the backup quarterback … or the quality and profile of the starting quarterback. It would be convenient if it did. Match the young, promising prospect with the grizzled, savvy veteran. Match a mobile No. 1 QB with a mobile No. 2 QB. Match a pocket passer with a pocket passer. Match the established starter with a capable clipboard-holder whose presence won’t foster controversy.

Of course, in a salary-cap league, nothing is ever that convenient. Nothing is ever that easy. Unless a team stumbles into drafting or acquiring an all-time all-timer — a Mahomes, a Brady, a Peyton Manning — the most effective cheat code for building a Super Bowl-caliber team comes down to this: Get elite performance from an inexpensive quarterback — usually, this quarterback is still on his rookie contract — while using the remaining ample cap space to surround him with plenty of talent. This was the formula that the Eagles followed in winning Super Bowl LII and reaching LVII, and it extended to their backups as well. Nick Foles counted just $1.6 million against the cap in 2017-18, and Gardner Minshew’s cap number in 2022-23 was $2.54 million, according to the database Overthecap.com.