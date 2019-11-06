Thousands of people live in Park Towne Place, and for the first time in decades there’s a restaurant to serve them, as well as museum-goers on the Parkway. Joseph Smith, behind the Bobby Van’s steakhouses in NYC and D.C., is two weeks into this chic American, done up in mid-century modern, inside the East Building. It’s a curious setup: dramatic, high-ceilinged bar leading into a cozier dining room, followed by smaller alcoves with four-tops lining the path to the kitchen. (Tip: You may not want to be seated at Tables 43 and 44, which face the restrooms.)