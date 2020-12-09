Tinsel, the Christmas-theme bar, returns to 116 S. 12th St. in Washington Square West on Wednesday, Dec. 9 with 30,000-plus twinkling lights, a festive streetery, and Christmas cocktails served inside ornaments. Since Philly’s bars are shut down and indoor dining is prohibited, Tinsel is a walk-through experience: Head in the front door, get your food and drink, ooh and ahh, take a selfie at the alley door, and off you go. Food is from the Mexican-theme Sueno next door. Every year, owner Teddy Sourias and his crew do a fundraiser; this year, proceeds will go to feed furloughed workers in the restaurant industry. Tinsel, which will be open till at least Dec. 31, runs 4 to 11 p.m. weekdays, noon to 11 p.m. weekends.