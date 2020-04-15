On my order at Giant last week, nearly half of the items were out of stock, sending me into the store in person. Then my cousin told me about a hack she calls Grocery Roulette. It’s simple: Order several options, hoping they have one. Maybe you’ll get that big bottle of Heinz ketchup, but you also could end up with Hunt’s or the store brand. (#firstworldproblems, I know.) If your roulette wheel hits and you end up with more than one, consider donating to a local pantry.