And this week, catch us live at our virtual food festival. On Wednesday at 4:15 p.m., Craig talks with Heather Thomason of Primal Supply about how she transformed her whole-animal butchery into a home-delivery business suited to survive the pandemic. On Thursday at 4:15 p.m., Jenn Ladd will talk about holiday beverage pairings with Carley Razzi Mack of Penns Woods Winery, Ben Wenk of Ploughman Cider, and Rob Cassell of New Liberty Distillery. On Friday at 11 a.m., I’ll take you on a one-hour tour of Reading Terminal Market. Also Friday, at 2 p.m. Jamila will talk with chefs Omar Tate and Chutatip “Nok” Suntaranon about their influential work and the future of the industry. Sign up for these free experiences right away.