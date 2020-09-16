The Wayne Hotel, whose most notable restaurant tenant over the years was Taquet, is the new home of Rosalie, a roomy, sumptuous Italian comfort-fooder from experienced Main Line operators Marty and Sydney Grims of Fearless Restaurants (the White Dog Cafes, Louie Louie, Autograph, the Moshulu). It’s named after Marty’s mother (and Sydney’s grandmother), a second-generation Italian immigrant. Chef Merick Devine, who was last at the White Dog in Wayne after a term as chef de cuisine at Frasca Food & Wine in Boulder, Colo., is doing a something-for-all menu of snacks and pizzas up to entrees, including traditional quattro piatti. Porch dining as well as indoor, seven days a week including brunch. Bar includes 120 wine bottles, beers, and Italian cocktails.