The northeast corner of Third and Catharine Streets in Queen Village has new life, nine months after the pioneering Dmitri’s packed it in after three decades. Kevin Addis, chef-owner of Entree BYOB on South Street near 16th, opens Mari BYO on Aug. 12. Sicilian-inspired, lots of seafood, entrees in the $20s (with a $40 three-course option), open from 5 p.m. Wednesday to Sunday. Addis maintained the open kitchen and similarly cozy environs — which you’ll see when indoor dining is permitted. For now, he has a few two-tops and four-tops outside, reservable on OpenTable. After seven years with Entree, the Ardmore native said he was ready to add a second restaurant. “Everybody’s been telling me, ‘Why don’t you open a bigger place?’ ” Addis said. “But I want to go smaller. Thirty seats is perfect.”