When life gives you lemons, Viktor Tato and Romeo Bocaj decided to make pizza. The relatives were flying high in March with their long-running Good Day Eatery in the concourse of the Mellon Bank Center (1735 Market St). Then COVID-19 emptied the tower and destroyed their business. Their recent pivot: become a pizza parlor called Pizza in Style, offering generously topped, thin-crusted New York-ish pies. The bottom has just enough flop while outer crust is crispy with buttery sesame seeds. Here’s Viktor with a half-pepperoni, half-cheese (shredded mozzarella on the bottom, fresh mozzarella fior di latte above, and topped with shredded Parmigiana). You can pick up by heading into the Market Street lobby. Also on the pizza front: I’m hearing about the Nov. 28 debut of The Angelo Pizza at 229 Market St. in Old City — not to be confused with Angelo’s Pizzeria South Philly at Ninth and Fitzwater.