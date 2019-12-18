This is essentially Michaud’s pasta lab. Overlooking the sultry, subway-tiled dining room is a room lined with cooking equipment and refrigerators that’s dominated by a 10-seat table. By day, Michaud and crew are rolling and cutting dozens of kinds of pastas, including agnolotti, garganelli, rigatoni, and paccheri. By night, the room is a private dining space. The agnolotti, by the way, is filled with porcini mushrooms and black truffle and is served with a cheese sauce. Michaud wants you to eat this with your hands. Michaud’s truffles come directly from a truffle hunter in Val Brembana, Italy.