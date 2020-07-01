TL;DR: The same day Pennsylvania reported 636 new coronavirus cases, the largest one-day increase since the beginning of June, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf announced that masks are now required whenever anyone leaves home and can’t maintain a proper social distance from others. Psychologists explain why it’s hard to get young people to stop socializing, despite coronavirus risks.
— Ellie Silverman (@esilverman11, health@inquirer.com)
🏥 The Philadelphia region today surpassed 5,000 reported deaths related to COVID-19.
📚 The coronavirus and school shutdown means thousands of kids have no camp this summer. For the fall, Philly parents and staff favor a return to schools on alternate days.
🖼️ Philadelphia museums are starting to announce reopening dates.
🎰 New Jersey will allow a swath of activities to reopen Thursday. At Jersey Shore restaurants, the path to reopening may come down to masks.
🎶 Jay-Z’s Made In America is canceled for this year because of coronavirus pandemic.
💰 The weekly $600 unemployment assistance ends this month, but Pennsylvania is offering programs to help.
📰 What’s going on in your county? We organized recent coverage of the coronavirus pandemic by local counties mentioned in the stories to make it easier for you to find the info you care about.
📈The coronavirus has swept across the Philadelphia region and cases continue to mount. The Inquirer and Spotlight PA are compiling geographic data on tests conducted, cases confirmed, and deaths caused by the virus. Track the spread here.
The same day Pennsylvania reported 636 new coronavirus cases, the largest one-day increase since the beginning of June, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf announced that masks are now required whenever anyone leaves home and can’t maintain a proper social distance from others. Daily case counts are also increasing in Philadelphia, causing the city to pause some of its reopening plans.
Philadelphia Health Commissioner Thomas Farley said the surge in coronavirus cases among young Philadelphians is partly from teens traveling to the Jersey Shore and socializing. But psychologists said it is challenging to get teenagers to avoid seeing their friends. “At this age,” said Laurence Steinberg, a psychology professor at Temple University who studies adolescence, “individuals are especially responsive to social rewards, and their ability to control their impulses is not as good as it will be when they’re older.” Read more here.
- Here’s what’s allowed and what’s not as counties begin to reopen.
- How to wear face masks in hot weather.
- We can get our hair cut now: Here’s how to do it safely.
- What are the first symptoms of the coronavirus? Pink eye is also a possible early warning sign of coronavirus, eye doctors report.
- Have another question? Our reporters have tracked down answers.
A new study, published in the journal Physics of Fluids, includes how far simulated saliva droplets traveled through various types of face coverings like a single-layer bandanna from T-shirt material, folded cotton handkerchief, stitched mask made of cotton quilting fabric, commercial “cone-style” mask (not hospital-grade), and no mask. The results, my colleague Tom Avril writes, show “not all masks are created equal.”
🎆 Fireworks: How to handle your freaked out dog and cat.
🍹 Easy frozen cocktails and mocktails you’ll want to make this summer, from frosé to slushies to icy spritzes.
☀️ Ice pops and cream pops make an easy, cool summer snack.
Have a social distancing tip or question to share? Let us know at health@inquirer.com and your input might be featured in a future edition of this newsletter.
- Workers filed more than 4,100 coronavirus-related complaints regarding their health care facilities. Kaiser Health News reports that some workers died, even after there were safety complaints about their workplaces.
- Some Philadelphia Police officers aren’t wearing masks, and BillyPenn reports that the city won’t enforce its mask-wearing rule.
- The demand for coronavirus tests is outpacing supplies, again, test providers warn, according to The Atlantic.
Enjoy getting our journalism through email? You can also sign up for The Inquirer Morning Newsletter to get the latest news, features, investigations and more sent straight to your inbox each morning Sunday-Friday. Sign up here.