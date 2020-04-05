Maureen Boland, 52, of Wyncote, Pa., High School English Teacher at Abington High School, poses for a portrait inside her home in the living room on Wed. April, 1, 2020. Boland was tested positive for Coronavirus and was hospitalized on Saturday, March 21, 2020. She was later let out after five days and was told by Doctors that her and her family was okay to go grocery shopping and follow normal social distancing guidelines. “I was almost put on a ventilator,” Boland said. “I was scared. My two girls were going through my mind. It’s something you watch on the news and you don’t think it affects you, but it did.”