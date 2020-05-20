There were glaring errors in Pa.'s nursing home data

Pennsylvania officials yesterday released a list of long-term-care facilities where the coronavirus has infected or killed residents, but there were glaring errors. For example, Elwyn Harmony Hall in Delaware County has room for 16 residents. The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported that it had 65 residents who tested positive for the coronavirus. Similar glitches were also reported and the Pennsylvania Department of Health said it is “working to correct these issues.” Read more about the facilities with misreported numbers and see the spreadsheet that includes these mistakes.