There were glaring errors in Pa.'s nursing home data

TL;DR: Pennsylvania officials yesterday released a list of long-term-care facilities where the coronavirus has infected or killed residents, but there were glaring errors. Read more about the facilities with misreported numbers and see the spreadsheet that includes these mistakes. Nichole Missino opened her Giovanni’s Media Barbershop Wednesday, despite Gov. Wolf’s orders mandating that businesses like hers remain shut. Here’s a reminder on how Pennsylvania decides what reopens when.
🦠 More than 100 coronavirus vaccine candidates are in development around the world, and two local institutions, Jefferson and Wistar, are in the hunt.
⚕️ New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said residents can get tested for the coronavirus at seven Walmart locations across the state beginning Friday.
😷 Health Commissioner: Every Philadelphian needs to “get a mask and get used to wearing it.”
🚗 Six Flags Great Adventure’s safari attraction in New Jersey will reopen May 30 as a revamped drive-through experience.
💰 Pennsylvania will distribute $51 million in funding to nearly 7,000 child-care centers across the commonwealth, Gov. Tom Wolf announced.
👕 “Don’t Be a Knucklehead” Gov. Murphy catchphrase to become T-shirt.
📈 The coronavirus has swept across the Philadelphia region and cases continue to mount. The Inquirer and Spotlight PA are compiling geographic data on tests conducted, cases confirmed, and deaths caused by the virus. Track the spread here.
Pennsylvania officials yesterday released a list of long-term-care facilities where the coronavirus has infected or killed residents, but there were glaring errors. For example, Elwyn Harmony Hall in Delaware County has room for 16 residents. The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported that it had 65 residents who tested positive for the coronavirus. Similar glitches were also reported and the Pennsylvania Department of Health said it is “working to correct these issues.” Read more about the facilities with misreported numbers and see the spreadsheet that includes these mistakes.
Nichole Missino opened her Giovanni’s Media Barbershop Wednesday, despite Gov. Wolf’s orders mandating businesses like hers remain shut. They had a full day of appointments, everyone wore masks and customers underwent temperature checks at the door. This opening happens as coronavirus case counts show no sign of dropping in Delaware County. Police have enforced shutdown orders in New Jersey, including issuing citations when a Bellmawr gym reopened, but similar actions have not yet happened in Pennsylvania. Read more about the barbershop and here’s a reminder on how Pennsylvania decides what reopens when.
- Why experts say you can’t expand your quarantine circle just yet.
- Anxious about going back out into the world? Here are some ways to manage your worries.
- Here are 8 principles of social distancing to help figure out what you can and can’t do.
- Did you eat your two-week food supply? Here’s why you need to restock. If you need help with that, here’s a list of local Philly stores that deliver groceries, meat, dairy, coffee beans, and more.
- Have another question? Our reporters have tracked down answers.
“The Memorial Day barbecue marks the unofficial beginning of summer,” my colleague Elizabeth Wellington writes. But it will be different this year. She answers your questions about whether you can have a cookout, give some of those freshly grilled burgers to your neighbors, or even have people over. Read about it here.
😷 How to prevent ‘maskne’ and other face mask skin issues, according to dermatologists
👩🍳 Quarantine baking projects for home cooks without yeast (or patience)
💻 How to improve your wireless internet signal at home
- The coronavirus pandemic has upended child care and that could be devastating for women, the Washington Post reports.
- The coronavirus is infecting different parts of the U.S. in different ways, making it even harder to understand and get a handle on, the Atlantic reports.
- Pennsylvania is getting more than $50 million in federal funding to fight food insecurity during the pandemic, WHYY reports.
