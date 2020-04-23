The Pennsylvania regions with few cases of the coronavirus could start reopening May 8, but don’t expect life to go back to normal in this area anytime soon. The virus’ spread in this region means it will almost certainly “be among the last places” in the commonwealth to see any easing of restrictions, Gov. Tom Wolf said Thursday. He has unveiled a color-coded system to show phases in red, yellow and green, (from most to least restrictive) for reopening counties. Here’s more information on what’s allowed to be open in Pennsylvania right now.