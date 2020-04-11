In Philadelphia, courts last week held hearings that cleared the release for more than 200 inmates, like nonviolent offenders who had completed their minimum sentences and those being held on cash bail or low-level charges like drug possession. In deciding each case, judges weighed the circumstances of the alleged crimes, whether victims had expressed safety concerns, and if prisoners had stable homes to return to. But even with a deadly virus looming, the question of who would be better off outside of jail was not always easy to answer.