TL;DR: Pennsylvania State University is forcing its students to sign a COVID-19 liability agreement to participate in the fall semester. Heidi Li Feldman, a professor at Georgetown University Law Center who focuses on legal liability, says what she would advise students: “The first thing I would urge is that they do not sign this.” New Jersey school thats aren’t equipped to mitigate the spread of the virus can start the school year entirely online, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said today.