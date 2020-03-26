The short answer, you don’t need to apply and the payments will come as early as April, but could also take as long as four months. As for the amount, if you are single with an adjusted gross income of $75,000 or less, you’ll get $1,200. Those filing as the head of a household and earning up to $112,500 would get that amount too. And if you’re married and together make up to $150,000, you would get $2,400.