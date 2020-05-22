Imagine a loved one who has followed all the rules contracted COVID-19 and couldn’t get proper medical treatment because a bunch of anti-lockdown protesters ended up on ventilators. A group of bioethicists, including two from Penn Medicine, wrote an essay arguing that protesters who defy social-distancing guidelines and refuse to wear masks should sign documents saying they won’t accept scarce medical care if they get sick. “You don’t just get to go around screaming `Freedom!' all day and do what you want,” one of the ethicists told The Inquirer’s Stacey Burling.