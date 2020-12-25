“For that one glimpse of time I forgot about everything — COVID, all my problems, all my fears. There was nothing I wanted more in that moment than to be united with Mike and to be alive,” said Perkins, an OB-GYN and captain in the Army Reserves. “As I embraced the crowd and the crowd embraced me, I felt like there was a connection there that was very powerful. In that moment I felt every load fall off of me and I was very light.”