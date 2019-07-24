Which 2020 candidates are Philadelphians choosing to spend their money on? Campaign finance reports were filed last week and we dive into how the region is donating to Donald Trump and the Democratic field so far. In Philadelphia, Hahnemann Hospital dips toward single-digit patient counts while other hospitals see an uptick.

Josh Rosenblat

Philadelphia Inquirer

Inside the 2020 money race: Which presidential candidates are Philadelphia-area donors giving their 💰 to so far?

Who did Jon Bon Jovi send $2,800 to? Former Phillies pitcher Cole Hamels’ wife Heidi has given three times to one candidate. The latest campaign finance reports from the 2020 presidential hopefuls show how the race is sizing up across the Philadelphia region.

Overall, donors gave about $2.7 million from April through June to two dozen or so candidates. People living in the suburbs tended to be the highest donors to candidates, especially those living along the Main Line. The biggest single zip code for donation dollars, though, was in Center City West.

President Donald Trump is leading the way in South Jersey and the Pennsylvania suburbs, while former Vice President Joe Biden leads the way in Philadelphia.

Charges dismissed against engineer involved in deadly 2015 Philly Amtrak derailment

A judge has dismissed a host of criminal charges against Brandon Bostian, the engineer operating the Amtrak train that derailed in Philadelphia in 2015, killing eight people. More than 150 people were hurt. This was the second time a judge dismissed Bostian of charges.

Bostian accelerated the train to more than twice the posted speed limit as he approached a bend in the tracks after stopping at 30th Street Station. While the speed threw the train off the tracks, what happened did not rise to criminal recklessness, the Court of Common Pleas judge said. “The law recognizes we’re all human,” she said.

The state Attorney General’s Office, which was prosecuting the case, has 30 days to file an appeal, and a deputy attorney general indicated his office would do so.

Hahnemann’s patient count is dropping into the single digits, while Temple and Jefferson are already seeing upticks

Since Hahnemann University Hospital stopped accepting critical care and trauma patients in July, nearby Temple University Hospital has treated an additional 35 patients a day in its emergency department. Also, demand for Temple’s obstetrics and psychiatric services are on the rise.

Philadelphia hospital administrators have said they can accommodate patients that would have otherwise gone to Hahnemann. Along with Temple, Thomas Jefferson University Hospital is seeing 25 to 35 more patients per day.

A majority of Hahnemann’s patients came from some of the city’s poorest and sickest neighborhoods, which could pose challenges for local hospitals, especially those with aging infrastructure.

Nice shot, @hswphilly!

Mueller Testimony
Steve Sack/The Minneapolis Star-Tribune
“A good job. A decent income. A path to upward mobility and the sense that if you work hard, it shouldn’t all hang by a thread. These are all bedrock American ideals grounded in work that have become unattainable for far too many — especially for people starting at the lower end of the economic ladder.” — Karen Kocher, the general manager for jobs, skills, and employability at Microsoft, and Clint Odom, senior vice president for policy at the National Urban League, write about the impact jobs can have on restoring social mobility.

What we’re reading

Actor Sylvester Stallone waves to fans while visiting the Rocky statue outside the Philadelphia Museum of Art on Friday, April 6, 2018. Stallone, who is in town filming Creed 2, visited the statue to dedicate a new plaque at its base.

In the past, Sylvester Stallone suggested that Rocky Balboa may have hung up his boxing gloves forever. But in an interview with Variety, Stallone said he’s working on a new movie in which Rocky meets a young boxer living in the U.S. as an undocumented immigrant.