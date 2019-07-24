Which 2020 candidates are Philadelphians choosing to spend their money on? Campaign finance reports were filed last week and we dive into how the region is donating to Donald Trump and the Democratic field so far. In Philadelphia, Hahnemann Hospital dips toward single-digit patient counts while other hospitals see an uptick.
— Josh Rosenblat (@joshrosenblat, morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)
Who did Jon Bon Jovi send $2,800 to? Former Phillies pitcher Cole Hamels’ wife Heidi has given three times to one candidate. The latest campaign finance reports from the 2020 presidential hopefuls show how the race is sizing up across the Philadelphia region.
Overall, donors gave about $2.7 million from April through June to two dozen or so candidates. People living in the suburbs tended to be the highest donors to candidates, especially those living along the Main Line. The biggest single zip code for donation dollars, though, was in Center City West.
President Donald Trump is leading the way in South Jersey and the Pennsylvania suburbs, while former Vice President Joe Biden leads the way in Philadelphia.
A judge has dismissed a host of criminal charges against Brandon Bostian, the engineer operating the Amtrak train that derailed in Philadelphia in 2015, killing eight people. More than 150 people were hurt. This was the second time a judge dismissed Bostian of charges.
Bostian accelerated the train to more than twice the posted speed limit as he approached a bend in the tracks after stopping at 30th Street Station. While the speed threw the train off the tracks, what happened did not rise to criminal recklessness, the Court of Common Pleas judge said. “The law recognizes we’re all human,” she said.
The state Attorney General’s Office, which was prosecuting the case, has 30 days to file an appeal, and a deputy attorney general indicated his office would do so.
Since Hahnemann University Hospital stopped accepting critical care and trauma patients in July, nearby Temple University Hospital has treated an additional 35 patients a day in its emergency department. Also, demand for Temple’s obstetrics and psychiatric services are on the rise.
Philadelphia hospital administrators have said they can accommodate patients that would have otherwise gone to Hahnemann. Along with Temple, Thomas Jefferson University Hospital is seeing 25 to 35 more patients per day.
A majority of Hahnemann’s patients came from some of the city’s poorest and sickest neighborhoods, which could pose challenges for local hospitals, especially those with aging infrastructure.
- Special counsel Robert Mueller will face questions from lawmakers today about his report on Russia’s interference into the 2016 election and the steps President Donald Trump took to interfere with his investigation.
- The Miss America pageant — the one that is “financially strapped, scandal-tinged, identity-evolving, still beloved (in some places)” — is leaving Atlantic City (again). It’s moving to Connecticut.
- Todd Carmichael, the Philadelphia-based CEO of La Colombe coffee, wanted to write a check to clear the school-lunch debt of a group of children whose Pennsylvania school district threatened to put them in foster care if their parents didn’t pay up. The amount: $22,467. The Wyoming Valley West school board president denied Carmichael, who grew up poor and received free school lunches.
- A judge ruled against Philly’s assessments of high-rise condos with a 10-year tax abatement. Many property owners saw significantly increased tax bills because of how the city assigned value to the land underneath the buildings.
- A man from Missouri who claims he was sexually abused as a child by priests is suing the Diocese of Harrisburg for fraud and conspiracy. It’s another lawsuit connected to the grand jury report on Catholic Church sex abuse in Pennsylvania published last summer.
- Some South Street bars and restaurants are closing earlier on weekends to try to help curb the spike in summer violence.
- Penn Law professor Amy Wax has come under fire for remarks she made last week at a conference about immigration and race. Wax reportedly said that the United States would “be better off with more whites and fewer nonwhites.” The dean of Penn’s law school called the comments “repugnant.”
- Sixers fans are hungry for a glimpse of Ben Simmons shooting jump shots. Well, a video of an offseason scrimmage went viral this week and it shows Simmons shooting (and making) a three-pointer, of all things. Simmons has famously never made a three-pointer in his NBA career. If that jumper is legit, columnist Marcus Hayes writes, “the Sixers will dominate for years.”
- Uber just hired two New Jersey companies to help create the future of urban transportation. How do “air taxis” sound?
- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says that Curaleaf, which claims to be the largest cannabis company in the world, has been “illegally” selling unapproved products with unproven claims that CBD can stop the spread of cancer in people and can cure anxiety in dogs. There’s no proof that CBD does either of those things.
- Instagram is going to start hiding its “likes.” Will that really change the culture it helped create?
- While Queen Village is literally hot right now, it’s also a hot (figuratively speaking) spot for great new restaurants. Eateries featuring omakase, pasta, wood-fired Italian food, ramen, small plates, and natural wines have popped up so far this year.
“A good job. A decent income. A path to upward mobility and the sense that if you work hard, it shouldn’t all hang by a thread. These are all bedrock American ideals grounded in work that have become unattainable for far too many — especially for people starting at the lower end of the economic ladder.” — Karen Kocher, the general manager for jobs, skills, and employability at Microsoft, and Clint Odom, senior vice president for policy at the National Urban League, write about the impact jobs can have on restoring social mobility.
- The Berks County Detention Center is one of three family detention facilities in the United States. Jennifer J. Lee, a professor at Temple Law School, writes about what it would take to shut it down.
- The Inquirer’s Carmina Hachenburg writes about why Puerto Ricans like herself “will continue standing against corrupt politicians."
- In 1957, two men were married in a Philly-area ceremony. Their wedding photos were confiscated and the search is on for the historic set of prints, the Philadelphia Citizen reports.
- Recode explains exactly where your delivery app tips go.
- In light of Disney’s live-action remakes of animated classics, Vulture asks — why won’t Disney just bring back hand-drawn animation?
In the past, Sylvester Stallone suggested that Rocky Balboa may have hung up his boxing gloves forever. But in an interview with Variety, Stallone said he’s working on a new movie in which Rocky meets a young boxer living in the U.S. as an undocumented immigrant.