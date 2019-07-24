“A good job. A decent income. A path to upward mobility and the sense that if you work hard, it shouldn’t all hang by a thread. These are all bedrock American ideals grounded in work that have become unattainable for far too many — especially for people starting at the lower end of the economic ladder.” — Karen Kocher, the general manager for jobs, skills, and employability at Microsoft, and Clint Odom, senior vice president for policy at the National Urban League, write about the impact jobs can have on restoring social mobility.