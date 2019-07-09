College textbooks can get expensive. But when Amazon took nearly $4,000 out of his bank account for a late return, the father of a University of Delaware student embarked on a long journey to figure out what happened. In other news, Philly labor leader Johnny Doc’s lawyers were in court yesterday to ask the judge to dismiss corruption charges that allege he bought a councilperson’s vote on key issues with a union salary.

Philadelphia Inquirer

Not your local library: Amazon took $3,800 from a customer’s bank account for a late rental textbook return

“Get your textbooks delivered to your door and save both time and money,” Amazon boasts on its website. It sounded good enough for thrifty college freshman Amelia SanFilippo.

She rented a book from Amazon for a spring semester class at the University of Delaware. Due back June 24, returning the book slipped her and her father’s mind for a few days. On June 28, they got an email from Amazon saying that the rental had now been “purchased.”

The cost: Nearly $4,000.

What followed was a days-long saga of repeated chats with Amazon customer service and mysterious emails.

Can a paycheck be a bribe? Johnny Doc’s lawyers say no, and they want to dismiss his case.

Defense lawyers for John J. “Johnny Doc” Dougherty urged the judge overseeing his case to throw out his corruption charges yesterday. They said the allegations that the labor leader bought Philadelphia City Councilperson Bobby Henon’s vote on key issues with a union salary “ludicrous” and “legally deficient.”

Henon received a $73,000 salary from Dougherty’s union. Prosecutors painted Henon as a crooked politician who sold his seat for that money, while the defense argued that it’s fine for Henon to have income from a job outside of City Council.

The judge did not make a ruling Monday, but is expected to decide in the coming weeks whether to allow the charges to proceed to trial.

Could a new state law strip control over gun prosecutions from Philly DA Larry Krasner?

Last week, state legislators quietly passed a law that essentially gives the state Attorney General’s Office equal jurisdiction to the district attorney in prosecuting certain gun-related cases in Philadelphia.

Rep. Martina White, a Republican from Northeast Philly and an ally of the city’s police union, proposed the provision.

As debate rages over the city’s gun violence epidemic, it’s unclear how Krasner and Attorney General Josh Shapiro will interact in the new legal landscape.

Women's World Cup
John Darkow/Columbia Missourian
“From the ‘Equal pay!’ chants that rained down in Lyon to the roars that rose up from bars across this country, there’s been more than enough noise to prove that consumer demand exists for women’s soccer. The time has come to meet it.” The Inquirer’s Jonathan Tannenwald on the U.S. women’s soccer team’s victory at the World Cup and their push for equality both on and off the field.

Corrie, the activist chicken, walks on her human's bed looking for a good spot to nap.
Kristen Balderas
Corrie, the activist chicken, walks on her human's bed looking for a good spot to nap.

Your Daily Dose of | An Activist Chicken

Meet Corrie the chicken. After being rescued from a Philadelphia slaughterhouse, Corrie travels the country attending animal rights events as a symbol of the movement.