The big story today is that another manager at the Philadelphia Art Museum has been accused of misconduct. My colleague Allison Steele talked with people who worked for him. Also, there’s an ongoing trend of gun violence in Philly, so city leaders met to discuss next steps.

In other news, Philly and Pennsylvania are preparing in case coronavirus hits here, watch out for new parking rules involving street sweeping, and there’s a private island for sale off the New Jersey Shore.

— Lauren Aguirre (@laurencaguirre, morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)

A Philly Art Museum boss hit his workers. They complained. He kept his job for two more years.

The Philadelphia Museum of Art has faced misconduct allegations about a former assistant director, Joshua Helmer. But employees say he wasn’t the only one. At an all-staff meeting, some of the 200-plus employees demanded answers about another well-paid manager, James Cincotta.

Cincotta was hired as retail director in 2015. According to interviews with current and former employees, he slapped, punched, pinched, shoved, grabbed, and verbally berated workers. They reported the behavior. But he kept his job.

A 19-year-old was sitting on her steps in North Philly. Then gunfire erupted, and a bullet claimed her life.

Yaniyah Foster was struck in the head by a bullet Wednesday afternoon while sitting on the front step of her own home. Three men were also wounded, and police said more than 20 shots were fired. “It’s like they stole something from me,” her mother said.

Foster’s death contributes to an ongoing trend of gun violence in Philadelphia. There have been 51 homicides recorded by police so far this year. On Thursday, city officials — including new Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw — gathered at City Hall to discuss possible solutions.

Across from Barnes and Rodin, Alexander Calder will finally get a prime museum site on the Parkway

In coming years, construction will be underway across from the Barnes Foundation and the Rodin Museum. The project will feature works by Alexander Calder, creator of the mobile. This new site underscores three generations of Calder family artwork as a defining factor of Philly’s cityscape.

Just don’t call it a museum. It isn’t one, said Alexander S.C. Rower, president of the Calder Foundation and the artist’s grandson. He said the idea is to create a more intimate experience for viewers and allow them to get closer to the artwork. “This will not be a picture on the wall. This will be a place of introspection,” he said.

What you need to know today

Through your eyes | #OurPhilly

View this post on Instagram

Some days are a blur

A post shared by Chuck Bonfig (@chuckseye) on

Some days can be a blur, but we can still appreciate this great motion shot of a SEPTA subway train. Thanks for sharing, @chuckseye!

Tag your Instagram posts or tweets with #OurPhilly and we’ll pick our favorite each day to feature in this newsletter and give you a shout out!

That’s interesting

Opinions

A Pardon and A Nice Chianti
Christopher Weyant/The Boston Globe
A Pardon and A Nice Chianti

“History is essentially the city’s brand, one that attracts millions to visit. But history is more than a story or guides dressed up in colonial costumes. History lives in the documents, objects, and artifacts collected over the years — all of which constitute an inheritance that needs constant care and feeding. And that takes money.”writes the Inquirer Editorial Board on the Historical Society of Pennsylvania’s selling commemorative medals as it faces financial struggles.

What we’re reading

  • Not all street lights are created equal. WHYY explores how brighter street lights could make Philly safer.
  • Billy Penn asked SEPTA’s board of directors how they commute to work. Out of 15, only one member uses the public transit system to get to work every day.
  • The “Leaning Tower of Dallas” went viral after a partial demolition in the city’s downtown area left part of the building still standing ... or, actually, leaning. The Dallas Morning News has more.

Your Daily Dose of | Jazz

Bass player Christian McBride.
Photo courtesy of the artist
Bass player Christian McBride.

Christian McBride knew at 9 years old that he wanted to make music for the rest of his life. Now, at 47, he’s become one of jazz’s most important artists. He’s won six Grammy Awards and worked with various other artists like the Roots, Chaka Khan, and, most memorably: James Brown, the Godfather of Soul. For Black History Month, McBride has released an album that highlights critical speeches from the civil rights era.