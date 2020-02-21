The big story today is that another manager at the Philadelphia Art Museum has been accused of misconduct. My colleague Allison Steele talked with people who worked for him. Also, there’s an ongoing trend of gun violence in Philly, so city leaders met to discuss next steps.
In other news, Philly and Pennsylvania are preparing in case coronavirus hits here, watch out for new parking rules involving street sweeping, and there’s a private island for sale off the New Jersey Shore.
The Philadelphia Museum of Art has faced misconduct allegations about a former assistant director, Joshua Helmer. But employees say he wasn’t the only one. At an all-staff meeting, some of the 200-plus employees demanded answers about another well-paid manager, James Cincotta.
Cincotta was hired as retail director in 2015. According to interviews with current and former employees, he slapped, punched, pinched, shoved, grabbed, and verbally berated workers. They reported the behavior. But he kept his job.
Yaniyah Foster was struck in the head by a bullet Wednesday afternoon while sitting on the front step of her own home. Three men were also wounded, and police said more than 20 shots were fired. “It’s like they stole something from me,” her mother said.
Foster’s death contributes to an ongoing trend of gun violence in Philadelphia. There have been 51 homicides recorded by police so far this year. On Thursday, city officials — including new Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw — gathered at City Hall to discuss possible solutions.
In coming years, construction will be underway across from the Barnes Foundation and the Rodin Museum. The project will feature works by Alexander Calder, creator of the mobile. This new site underscores three generations of Calder family artwork as a defining factor of Philly’s cityscape.
Just don’t call it a museum. It isn’t one, said Alexander S.C. Rower, president of the Calder Foundation and the artist’s grandson. He said the idea is to create a more intimate experience for viewers and allow them to get closer to the artwork. “This will not be a picture on the wall. This will be a place of introspection,” he said.
- The Philadelphia School District overpays charter schools by millions because of a state formula that forces artificially high rates for special education services, according to a new analysis by the district.
- Coronavirus hasn’t hit Pennsylvania, but health officials must prepare for the unknown. Here’s what’s happening.
- Hey, Philly drivers, get ready to move your cars. This year, street sweeping will include parking restrictions.
- In 2019, Pennsylvania’s prison suicide rate was double the national average. The families of the suicide victims blame “reprehensible” mental-health care.
- Because of an accounting error, the Philly Democratic Party had an accumulating debt that didn’t actually exist. And this happened as the party heads into what is expected to be an expensive campaign season.
- This weekend, more than 700 student dancers are participating in Penn State’s 46-hour dance marathon, known as Thon. The annual event raises money for pediatric cancer research and family support.
- 🎤 Bruce Springsteen might get his own official holiday in New Jersey.
- 💼 The Reading Terminal Market manager is leaving his job — to become U.S. Rep. Dwight Evans’ chief of staff.
- ✍️ Demand for Trump merchandise is so high that his signature might sell for over $40,000 in South Jersey.
- 🏝️ A private island is being sold for $200,000 at the Jersey Shore. Got questions? Yeah, us too.
- ❄️ Some places on the Outer Banks in North Carolina could surpass Philly for seasonal snowfall this year.
- 🐕 The Call of the Wild, a movie adaptation featuring a computer-generated dog, is in theaters. Harrison Ford shared his thoughts on the future of digital enhancements and CGI in film.
“History is essentially the city’s brand, one that attracts millions to visit. But history is more than a story or guides dressed up in colonial costumes. History lives in the documents, objects, and artifacts collected over the years — all of which constitute an inheritance that needs constant care and feeding. And that takes money.” — writes the Inquirer Editorial Board on the Historical Society of Pennsylvania’s selling commemorative medals as it faces financial struggles.
- As millennials struggle under student loan debt, the affordability crisis could be the secret sauce in the presidential race, writes national opinion columnist Will Bunch.
- Don’t look to Archbishop Nelson Pérez for political leadership, writes columnist Christine Flowers.
- Not all street lights are created equal. WHYY explores how brighter street lights could make Philly safer.
- Billy Penn asked SEPTA’s board of directors how they commute to work. Out of 15, only one member uses the public transit system to get to work every day.
- The “Leaning Tower of Dallas” went viral after a partial demolition in the city’s downtown area left part of the building still standing ... or, actually, leaning. The Dallas Morning News has more.
Christian McBride knew at 9 years old that he wanted to make music for the rest of his life. Now, at 47, he’s become one of jazz’s most important artists. He’s won six Grammy Awards and worked with various other artists like the Roots, Chaka Khan, and, most memorably: James Brown, the Godfather of Soul. For Black History Month, McBride has released an album that highlights critical speeches from the civil rights era.